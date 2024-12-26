Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora Deleted Over Lyrics Challenging Police Amid Allu Arjun's Sandhya Theatre Stampede Row

Pushpa 2 Controversy: The Allu Arjun starrer has been making headlines ever since its release on December 5. Most recently, the makers of the film received mixed reactions from social media upon the release of the track Dammunte Pattukora on December 24. The song has now been taken down from all social media platforms. Know why the song was objectionable.

Pushpa 2 song Dammunte Pattukora deleted from all social media platforms over controversial lyrics

On December 24, the makers of Pushpa 2 released the song Dammunte Pattukora on social media. A day later, the song was taken down from all social media platforms. This comes amid the legal trouble of Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.

In the track, Allu Arjun's character could be heard telling inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (played by Faahadh Faasil) that “Dammunte pattukora Shekawathu, pattukunte vadilesta syndicatu. (Catch me if you dare Shekawat, I’ll leave the syndicate if you’re successful)." While the song caught major traction, some social media users questioned the timing. A track that essentially talks about challenging the police authority at a time when Allu Arjun is tussling with law enforcement seemed fishy to netizens.

Social media users react to Dammunte Pattukora release

The makers had to pull the song down from all social media platforms after the social media users made memes and posts on the same. While some thought that the timing of the song was hilarious, others believed that it was too ‘inappropriate’. This led to the music company removing the song from all platforms upon realising the implications.

A screengrab of netizen's post | Image: X