Published 11:56 IST, December 27th 2024
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun To Appear Before Nampally Court As 14-Day Judicial Remand Ends
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun was arrested on Dec 13 and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand which was overturned by the High Court that granted him bail.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence on December 13 in relation to the death of a 35-year-old woman from a stampede that occurred at the premiere show of the actor's film at Sandhya Theatre. The actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Nampally Court. Even though the Telangana High Court granted an interim 4-week bail to the Pushpa 2 star, the primary case against him is still active in the local court. Owing to this, Allu Arjun will appear in court today, the end of the 14-day period.
Allu Arjun to attend the Court session online due to security reasons
Allu Arjun has been courting controversies ever since the release of his latest Pushpa 2. Despite the film's blockbuster success, the actor's reputation has been tainted by the ongoing Sandhya Theatre controversy. Following his arrest on December 13, the Nampally Court ordered 14 judicial custody and moved him to the Chanchalguda jail. Today, December 27, marks the end of the 14-day remand and the actor will have to appear in front of the court again, as per protocol.
However, insiders in the know have informed that due to security reasons Allu Arjun will not appear in the Court personally. The actor will attend the session online. For the unversed, earlier this month a few men attacked Allu Arjun's residence comprising his and his family's safety. The actor's bail petition is likely to come up for argument today in the court.
Allu Arjun grilled for nearly four hours by Chikkadpalli Police
Allu Arjun appeared before the Hyderabad police on December 24 in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The actor was questioned for four hours and was released at around 3 PM. During the interrogation, he was asked around 20 to 25 questions which he answered without hesitation. The Pushpa 2 actor has promised the authorities full cooperation with the investigation.
According to sources, the Hyderabad Police asked him if ACP or DCP approached him in the theatre, to this, he replied, "No one came to me and later the manager told me there was a stampede-like situation within one hour after I came to the theatre and the same could happen while leaving so it's better to leave before itself. So within 3 minutes, I came out of the theatre". He further shared that he didn't know about the incident, and about the kid who fell ill, "I got to know about it the next day," he said. Police also asked him "How many bouncers did you hire?" He replied, "I did not hire any bouncers, it was Mythri Movies makers and exhibitors who had hired them." The actor's bouncer, Anthony, is the head of the bouncer agency and Mythri Movie Makers hired that agency and he has reportedly been arrested for pushing fans and policemen.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:10 IST, December 27th 2024