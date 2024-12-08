Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun Starrer Inches Closer To Create New Record, Mints ₹383.7 Cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are unstoppable at the box office in India. The movie is inching closer to rewriting the record books and setting a new benchmark in the opening weekend of Indian cinema. However, the real test for the movie will be Monday. Coming back to Saturday, the movie witnessed 22.60 per cent growth in the daily collection, taking the total closer to ₹400 crore mark. If it happens so then Pushpa 2 will be the fastest Pan-India movie to enter ₹400 crore club in India.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 3

Sukumar starrer released on Thursday and in just three days it was able to mint ₹383.7 crore in India. On Saturday, the movie earned ₹115 crore with the Hindi dubbed version leading the chart with ₹73.5 crore, followed by Telugu (original version) at ₹31.5 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the movie came close to the opening day figures as it minted ₹7.5 crore. Karnataka and Malayalam saw a decent collection.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an overall 63.97 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday with a maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (79.25 per cent). Seeing the trend, the movie is likely to month over ₹400 crore gross in the opening weekend which will be a new record made by the movie.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, the movie has created an all-time record by crossing ₹550 crore mark, per Sacnilk.

Allu Arjun says 'Sorry' to the family of a woman who died in a stampede amid trolling

On Saturday, the Allu Arjun and Pushpa team attended a press meet where Sukumar and the actor spoke to the media about the unfortunate incident that happened in Hyderabad during the premiere. The actor said that he was "extremely sorry" and he was genuinely unaware of the incident. "I’ve been doing this for 20 years (going to theatres on opening day); it’s very unfortunate that this happened," he added.

Recalling the day he visited the theatre in Hyderabad, he said, "I watched the film and left midway because management told me it was causing issues. We only found out the next day that Revathi had died; I was shocked." He also issued clarification for responding after 48 hours about the incident. "It took me time to respond psychologically…I want to stabilise and come back to the table; it takes me time to process. When we heard what happened, we all blanked out. Sukumar garu became really emotional; all our energies went down," he said.