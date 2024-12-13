Pushpa Jhuk Gaya: Memes Go Viral After Allu Arjun's Arrest In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun Arrested: The actor was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was taken to Gandhi Hospital for a medical test following which he was produced at the Nampally Court. Following his arrest, memes centred around the actor and his character in Pushpa 2 made their way to the internet. The actor was granted bail by the Telangana High Court following his arrest.

Memers have a field day following Allu Arjun's arrest

As soon as the news of Allu Arjun being arrested from his arrested surfaced online, social media users jumped the opportunity to share memes and jokes. The actor, who is basking in the access of his recent release, Pushpa 2, became subject to several jokes owing to his character in the Sukumar directorial. His tagline from the film, “jhukega nahi (won't bow down)” became the prime target for memes.

A user changed the text on the dialogue to read, “Pushpa Raj Jhuk gaya”. Another person commented that the Telangana police has emerged as the real Pushpa in the case. A user shared the photo of Faahadh Faasil, who plays Inspector Shekhawat in the film and mentioned how he would be the happiest person today. Memers noted that the police did what the actor's character could not do in the film.

Why was Allu Arjun arrested?

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which led to the death of one woman and injuries to her son, prompted a police investigation, culminating in the arrest of three individuals, and now the actor himself. Confirming the arrest, L. Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chikkadpally, stated, “Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested.”