Pushpa Vibe In London: Flash Mob Peforms On Sooseki From Allu Arjun Starrer, Video Goes Viral

Pushpa 2 Craze: The action thriller starring Allu Arjun, is all set to shine on big screens on December 5. Months before its release, the film had already stirred up excitement and sparked a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. As expected, the songs released in advance have become incredibly popular, adding to the festive atmosphere. As the release date approaches, the Pushpa fire continues to grow. Recently, a group took to the streets of Central London, performing a medley of hits from the upcoming film, spreading the Pushpa fever well beyond India.

Pushpa 2 fever has officially taken over London streets, video goes viral

On December 3, a video from London went viral. It shows a group of dancers performing to tracks from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video starts with the group, dressed in trendy fusion outfits, putting on an energetic performance of popular songs from the upcoming film. They organised a flash mob on the streets and passionately danced to hits like Pushpa Pushpa, Angaaron, and Kissik. The dancers recreated Allu Arjun’s iconic hook steps, and the video quickly spread across social media.

The dance school responded in the comments, saying, “Thank you for sharing. With an electrifying Pushpa vibe at Central London! A huge thank you to our Artistic Director, Sumeet Sachdev, for creating this unforgettable experience. We can’t wait for the movie to hit cinemas! (sic).”

Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest film on BookMyShow

Fans have always been excited and eagerly anticipating blockbusters. This year, the release of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, sparked a frenzy. Before that, films like Baahubali 2, Stree 2, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Devara, and Salaar had already made a mark with huge pre-sale bookings. However, the demand for Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed all expectations. Since the opening of advance bookings, ticket sales for the Allu Arjun starrer have skyrocketed.