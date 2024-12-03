Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:01 IST, December 3rd 2024

Pushpa Vibe In London: Flash Mob Peforms On Sooseki From Allu Arjun Starrer, Video Goes Viral

A flash mob in Central London is going viral as dancers perform hook steps to songs from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, just ahead of its release on December 5.

Flash mob recreates Allu Arjun's hook steps from Pushpa 2 in London | Image: X

Pushpa 2 Craze: The action thriller starring Allu Arjun, is all set to shine on big screens on December 5. Months before its release, the film had already stirred up excitement and sparked a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. As expected, the songs released in advance have become incredibly popular, adding to the festive atmosphere. As the release date approaches, the Pushpa fire continues to grow. Recently, a group took to the streets of Central London, performing a medley of hits from the upcoming film, spreading the Pushpa fever well beyond India.

Pushpa 2 fever has officially taken over London streets, video goes viral

On December 3, a video from London went viral. It shows a group of dancers performing to tracks from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video starts with the group, dressed in trendy fusion outfits, putting on an energetic performance of popular songs from the upcoming film. They organised a flash mob on the streets and passionately danced to hits like Pushpa Pushpa, Angaaron, and Kissik. The dancers recreated Allu Arjun’s iconic hook steps, and the video quickly spread across social media.

The dance school responded in the comments, saying, “Thank you for sharing. With an electrifying Pushpa vibe at Central London! A huge thank you to our Artistic Director, Sumeet Sachdev, for creating this unforgettable experience. We can’t wait for the movie to hit cinemas! (sic).”

Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest film on BookMyShow

Fans have always been excited and eagerly anticipating blockbusters. This year, the release of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, sparked a frenzy. Before that, films like Baahubali 2, Stree 2, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Devara, and Salaar had already made a mark with huge pre-sale bookings. However, the demand for Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed all expectations. Since the opening of advance bookings, ticket sales for the Allu Arjun starrer have skyrocketed.

Reports reveal that the film sold over a million tickets in just a few hours, setting a record as the fastest film to reach that milestone. According to Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas at BookMyShow, “Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to book their tickets on BookMyShow across the country, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune leading the way.” 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:01 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.