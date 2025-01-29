Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 15: Know Venkatesh Starrer's India And Worldwide Biz After Two Weeks

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 15: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is performing well at the box office after releasing on the occasion of Sankranti. The movie has managed to become the first clean hit of the year with a worldwide collection of over ₹220 crore and domestic biz crossing the ₹160 crore mark in just 15 days after the release.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam box office run detailed

Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on January 14. In 15 days, it has grossed ₹162.08 crore at the domestic box office. It saw a limited release only in Telugu, making its box office success even more special. The film, which did not tow the pan-India line, has managed to do tremendous business in the Telugu states, despite competition from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj.

Overseas, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has minted ₹32.2 crore, with worldwide biz touching ₹220.5 crore. This is the highest-grossing film of Victory Venkatesh's career.

One of the highest-grossing films released on Sankranti

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has become one of the highest-grossing Tollywood movies to be released on Makar Sankranti. Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which grossed ₹196 crore at the domestic box office, tops the list, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya at ₹172 crore occupies the second slot in the list of biggest Sankranti releases.

