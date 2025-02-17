Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 14:42 IST, February 17th 2025

Shweta Basu Prasad Recalls Facing Bullying On Telugu Film Set: The Entire Crew Every Would...'

Shweta Basu Prasad has opened up on her experience of being bullied on a Telugu film set. She even expressed her frustration how constantly she was criticised.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
File photo of Shweta Basu Prasad | Image: Instagram

From child artist to adult roles, Shweta Basu Prasad established herself as one of the most popular actresses. In a recent conversation, the Makdee star opened up how she had to face bullying while she was shooting for a Telugu film.

Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on facing harsh treatment while filming for Telugu movie

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Basu Prasad was asked if she was ever bullied for her looks. She replied, “There was this one Telugu film I was doing and that entire crew every day would remind me of my height. Because my hero was quite tall, I’m 5’2 and my actor was 5’11 or almost 6 feet tall”.

Shweta Basu Prasad
File photo of Shweta Basu Prasad | Source: IMDb

Shweta further said, “He would mess up every scene, give retakes, him being Telugu can’t speak the language. Even I couldn’t but I was managing. And I’m like, you’re telling me about something that I have no control over. It’s something that genetically aya hain (it’s genetic), you manage no. It’s the only set where I was really bullied, very bad”. However, Shweta did not reveal the name of the Telugu film.

Also Read: Netizens Unimpressed With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Untitled Romance Film Announcement- Here's Why

Shweta Basu Prasad’s rise to stardom

Shweta Basu Prasad has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinemas. She made her debut with 2002 film Makdee, for which she bagged National Award for Best Child Actress. Post this, she got offers to star in popular TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. After playing the role of Khadija in Iqbal , she became a household name and bagged an award as well.

Shweta Basu Prasad - IMDb
File photo of Shweta Basu Prasad | Source: IMDb

Shweta made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2008 with film Kotha Bangaru Lokam. Her next Hindi film outing was Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Not only films and TV shows, Shweta Basu has showcased her acting skills in OTT films and series including Serious Men, Comedy Couple, High, Ray, Criminal Justice: Adhura Each season 3 and Jubilee.

Also Read: Wedding Bells For Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia? Speculations Rife As Actress Arrives In Delhi To Meet Rumoured Boyfriend's Parents

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 14:42 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: