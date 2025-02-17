Shweta Basu Prasad Recalls Facing Bullying On Telugu Film Set: The Entire Crew Every Would...'

From child artist to adult roles, Shweta Basu Prasad established herself as one of the most popular actresses. In a recent conversation, the Makdee star opened up how she had to face bullying while she was shooting for a Telugu film.

Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on facing harsh treatment while filming for Telugu movie

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Basu Prasad was asked if she was ever bullied for her looks. She replied, “There was this one Telugu film I was doing and that entire crew every day would remind me of my height. Because my hero was quite tall, I’m 5’2 and my actor was 5’11 or almost 6 feet tall”.

File photo of Shweta Basu Prasad | Source: IMDb

Shweta further said, “He would mess up every scene, give retakes, him being Telugu can’t speak the language. Even I couldn’t but I was managing. And I’m like, you’re telling me about something that I have no control over. It’s something that genetically aya hain (it’s genetic), you manage no. It’s the only set where I was really bullied, very bad”. However, Shweta did not reveal the name of the Telugu film.

Shweta Basu Prasad’s rise to stardom

Shweta Basu Prasad has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinemas. She made her debut with 2002 film Makdee, for which she bagged National Award for Best Child Actress. Post this, she got offers to star in popular TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. After playing the role of Khadija in Iqbal , she became a household name and bagged an award as well.

