Updated 14:42 IST, February 17th 2025
Shweta Basu Prasad Recalls Facing Bullying On Telugu Film Set: The Entire Crew Every Would...'
Shweta Basu Prasad has opened up on her experience of being bullied on a Telugu film set. She even expressed her frustration how constantly she was criticised.
From child artist to adult roles, Shweta Basu Prasad established herself as one of the most popular actresses. In a recent conversation, the Makdee star opened up how she had to face bullying while she was shooting for a Telugu film.
Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on facing harsh treatment while filming for Telugu movie
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Basu Prasad was asked if she was ever bullied for her looks. She replied, “There was this one Telugu film I was doing and that entire crew every day would remind me of my height. Because my hero was quite tall, I’m 5’2 and my actor was 5’11 or almost 6 feet tall”.
Shweta further said, “He would mess up every scene, give retakes, him being Telugu can’t speak the language. Even I couldn’t but I was managing. And I’m like, you’re telling me about something that I have no control over. It’s something that genetically aya hain (it’s genetic), you manage no. It’s the only set where I was really bullied, very bad”. However, Shweta did not reveal the name of the Telugu film.
Shweta Basu Prasad’s rise to stardom
Shweta Basu Prasad has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinemas. She made her debut with 2002 film Makdee, for which she bagged National Award for Best Child Actress. Post this, she got offers to star in popular TV shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. After playing the role of Khadija in Iqbal , she became a household name and bagged an award as well.
Shweta made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2008 with film Kotha Bangaru Lokam. Her next Hindi film outing was Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Not only films and TV shows, Shweta Basu has showcased her acting skills in OTT films and series including Serious Men, Comedy Couple, High, Ray, Criminal Justice: Adhura Each season 3 and Jubilee.
