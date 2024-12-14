SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Joins Mahesh Babu's Jungle Adventure? Actress' 'Comeback' Comment Goes Viral

One of the most anticipated movies in the making is SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's jungle-themed action adventure, tentatively titled SSMB29. Rumours about the film's production timeline, plot, cast and release date are under wraps but according to reports, Priyanka Chopra's name is being attached to the big-budget pan-India project now. The rumours have further gained traction since the Mark Kom actress hinted about her return to India to do a movie.

Priyanka Chopra's last Hindi movie was The White Tiger | Image: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra locked for Mahesh Babu's SSMB29?

According to reports, some of the biggest names, both on and off camera, are being roped in for SSMB29. With Mahesh Babu already locked in as the male lead, anticipation is soaring about who will star opposite him. While no names have been confirmed, the makers are reportedly in talks with Priyanka Chopra to board the project as the female lead. The actress hasn't done an Indian movie since The Sky Is Pink (2019) and if reports are true, SSMB29 could be her big comeback to the Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for Citadel 2 | Image: IMDb

After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka also did a cameo role in The White Tiger (2021). A full-fledged movie featuring her would be as good as it gets for her fans.

What Priyanka said about her return to Indian cinema

Priyanka recently hinted at her comeback in Indian cinema as she graced the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 held in Jeddah. During an interaction, she talked about signing an Indian film soon. In a viral video from the event, the Fashion star shared, “I take my roots wherever I go. It's a part of my family, it's a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films will always be a part of my heart. I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year. I really miss the dancing more than anything.”

Priyanka Chopra with the cast of The Sky Is Pink | Image: IMDb