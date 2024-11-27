Suriya's Photos With Jyothika After Kanguva Failure Go Viral, Fans Say 'Get Over It Fast'

Suriya starrer Kanguva hit the big screens on November 14 and registered itself as one of the biggest flops this year. The film has been at the receiving end with several issues including negative reviews, volume, loud dialogue and overshadowing of music. Amid the disastrous review, actor Suriya and his wife Jyotika were recently spotted at a popular temple in Karnataka and a picture from their visit has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Suriya's fans ask him to get over from Kanguva's failure

Suriya and his wife visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple in the early hours of November 27. The actor was seen greeting her fans and taking pictures with her. The image features Jyotika clad in a simple yellow saree, while Suriya is seen wearing a dhoti and Angavastram. A video of Jyotika exiting the temple is now doing the rounds on social media. However, fans started discussing Suriya, assuming he was in a bad mood due to the movie’s failure.

As per netizens' posts online, Suriya, who usually flaunts his charming smile in pictures, looked sapped. Fans were quick to notice this change, and assumed that the actor is 'dull', due to the performance of his recent film Kanguva.

Suriya fans console him for the film’s failure

One fan wrote "Things will get better. Wishes to the couple. I hope they bounce back through the tough times together and wish they realise the mistakes on their part, correct them and achieve greater things."

Another concerned fan posted "One Friday is enough for him to bounce back. He needs to take care of scripts". A fan said he is looking forward to Suriya making a solid comeback. "Surya isn't okay and I want him badly to make a comeback of the ages !! The most resounding one is probably because I am d fan of Pre Rolex hype of Surya sir" read the comment.