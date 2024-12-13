The Case In Which Allu Arjun Is Arrested, What Are The Charges Against Pushpa 2 Actor

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday afternoon over the death of a fan during the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The video of the actor being escorted in the police vehicle has gone viral on the internet. His arrest came days after the police took three people in custody. On Thursday, the actor had urged to cancel an FIR filed against him.

The stamped incident occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun visited the theatre unannounced during the premiere of Pushpa 2 as a result his fans thronged the theatre and tried to enter inside to catch a glimpse. Later, Hyderabad police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre for causing the stampede. The victim was identified as Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej, who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is kept under observation, they said.

What are the charges against Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede incident?

The Hyderabad police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.

(A still from Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagbram)

Allu Arjun brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad

According to a report in ANI, the police have taken the actor to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case of the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.