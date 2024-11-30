Varun Tej's Matka OTT Date Announced Within A Month Of Theatrical Release; Where When To Watch

Varun Tej starrer Matka which released in theatres on November 14, met with a disappointing end at the box office. Despite the actor being praised for his brilliant performance, the film couldn’t fare well at the box office. Now, after its run in theatres, the film is going to make its debut on OTT platform.

Varun Tej starrer Matka’s OTT release

After a lukewarm theatrical run, Matka is now gearing up for its OTT release. Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced that the Varun Tej's film will be available from December 5. Amazon took to X and shared a poster and wrote in the caption, “Risk, reward and gamble- MATKA Vasu is the ringmaster who rules them all. #MatkaOnPrime, December 5”.

Eager fans took to comment second to express their excitement. One user wrote, “I didnt get the chance to watch #Matka in the theaters as I wasnt felling well then. The reviews have been almost harsh on this film. As I have mentioned in my review, #VarunTej's acting has been circumspect in #Ghani, #GandeevadariArjuna & #OperationValentine. Lets see if he atleast redeemed himself besides the film.”. “Finally”, wrote the second user.

Matka based on real life events

The movie is inspired by the life of the 'Matka King', Ratan Khatri. For the unversed, Ratan Khatri's title of 'Matka King' comes from the stronghold he had over the Matka gambling industry in India, between the 1960s and 1980s. Incidentally, Khatri had himself turned producer with the 1976 film Rangila Ratan, notably starring Rishi Kapoor and Parveen Babi.

File photo of Varun Tej in Matka | Source: Instagram