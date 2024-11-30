Varun Tej's Next Film In Trouble After Matka's Debacle? UV Creations Likely To Back Out Of Project

Varun Tej Starrer Matka hit the big screens on November 14. The action movie narrates a classic rags-to-riches story and opened to a decent reception. The film ended up as one of the biggest debacle in recent times. With this, there are reports that his upcoming film might be in trouble.

Varun Tej’s upcoming project lands in trouble?

As per a report in 123 Telugu, Varun Tej who is currently in talks with the director Merlapaka Gandhi for a new film was initially supposed to be produced by UV Creations. But, rumours are rife that UV Creations might have backed out of project.

According to reports, a director is now set to produce the film for his home banner and the same will be announced soon. With Matka’s debacle, Varun Tej will be needing a strong comeback in the industry.

File photo of Varun Tej | Source: IMDb

This issue for his upcoming project has come up after his latest release Matka turning out to be a box office dud. The film opened to a mixed response with netizens appreciating Varun Tej’s acting skills. However, some users critiqued the movie’s predictable plot and called some scenes dragged and boring.

About Varun Tej

Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His cousins are Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Varun Tej is married to actress Lavanya Tripathi. They met on the sets of Mister. After dating for a while, the couple got engaged on June 9, 2023. They tied the knot same year on November 1, in Tuscany, Italy in a traditional ceremony.

File photo of Varun Tej's marriage with actress Lavanya Tripathi | Source: Instagram