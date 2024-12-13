Viral: Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Stands Strong By His Side During Arrest From Banjara Hills Home

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The deceased woman's 8-year-old son was hospitalised following the incident. Videos from the time Allu Arjun was arrested from his Banjara Hills residence have been doing the rounds on social media. One of them shows his wife Sneha Reddy by his side.

Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy | Image: X

Sneha Reddy stands by her husband Allu Arjun

In the video, Allu Arjun was seen sipping on coffee as Sneha stood by his side. She was dressed plainly in a yellow salwar suit and maintained a calm demeanour during her husband's arrest. Allu Arjun was seen consoling Sneha and even lovingly patted her cheek in an attempt to reassure her. Social media has been flooded with supportive messages for the celebrity couple.

Allu Arjun was seen wearing a hoodie with the caption 'flower nahi fire hai' which many thought was his subtle reaction to his arrest in the stampede case. However, it could not be said for certain as the actor has been wearing Pushpa merchandise during the movie promotions.

Huge crowd outside Nampally court in Hyderabad

Fans gathered outside the Nampally court in Hyderabad where actor Allu Arjun was presented earlier today. He has sought the quashing of the FIR against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Police oversaw the security arrangements outside the court premises as arguments were presented from both sides in the court.