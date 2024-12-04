Search icon
Published 21:23 IST, December 4th 2024

Viral: Samantha At Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding, Can You Spot?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. Photos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot as per traditional Telugu ceremonies on Wednesday at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Photos from the couple’s wedding festivities have surfaced online. Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita married on December 4 | Image: X

Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In one of the wedding photos, Samantha Dhulipala, Sobhita's younger sister was also snapped with the newlyweds as they performed the wedding rituals. Samantha has been in the spotlight throughout the ChaySo wedding festivities as she shares the same name as Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple divorced in 2021.  

Sobhita Dhulipala with her parents and sister Samantha at her wedding | Image: X

In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewelry such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

What Sobhita Dhulipala wore as a bride?

Sobhita wore a Kanjivaram silk saree paired with intricate temple jewellery which included a heavy choker, layered kundan necklaces, statement earrings and an ornate mang tikka. Her hair was styled in a traditional bun accessorised with flowers, complementing her beautiful bridal getup.

Sobhita snapped performing her wedding rituals | Image: X

Decoding groom Naga Chaitanya's wedding look

Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. He was surrounded by his family members. 

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 earlier this year | Image: X

A video has also surfaced on social media in which Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were seen arriving at the wedding venue in their respective vehicles. More guests are expected to lighten up the ChaySo wedding festivities. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:35 IST, December 4th 2024

