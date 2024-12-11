Threequel Craze: Pushpa 3, KGF 3, HIT The Third Case, Jolly LLB 3 And More To Look Out For

The franchise trend has gained immense popularity in India. This year, some of the biggest hits, both in Bollywood and South, have been sequels. With Pushpa 2 leading the charge at the box office right now, its threequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage has already been greenlit. In Bollywood, franchise movies Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have been the biggest hits this year. Going forward, South cinema and Bollywood are banking on the franchise factor with several threequels in the offing.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. While there might still be some time for the third part to materialise and hit the big screens, the threequel has been teased at the ending of Pushpa: The Rule.

KGF: Chapter 3

Yash is currently busy with two of his much-anticipated projects - Toxic and Ramayana. However, his return to the KGF franchise, which made him a pan-India star will be eyed closely. KGF: Chapter 3 will be made as confirmed by director Prashanth Neel, however, a timeline for its production is still not in place.





Jolly LLB

Jollys Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will face off inside the courtroom in Jolly LLB 3. The shooting of the threequel wrapped up earlier this year, with the release date set for April 11 next year.

Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome 3, titled Welcome To The Jungle, will release on the big screens next year. Akshay Kumar returns to headline the comic caper, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani and many more. Welcome To the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan.

HIT: The Third Case

The crime thriller HIT franchise gets bigger with Nani playing the ruthless cop Arjun Sarkaar in the Sailesh Kolanu directorial. All eyes will be on this movie when it releases next year.

Apart from the aforementioned titles, Hera Pheri 3 and Indian 3 are also in the works as teased by the members associated with the team. Akshay Kumar earlier this year confirmed that the threequel of comedy film Hera Phera will go on the floors in 2025 with the original cast of Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal returning.