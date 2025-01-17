Un-Saif Ali Khan: Memes Galore After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, See The Funniest Ones

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during the dark hours of January 16 in an attempted burglary. The actor was stabbed 6 times out of which 2 were deep cuts. Following the attack, he was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent surgery. Although now out of danger, he remains unconscious. Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with memes and clips that showed the Devara actor’s security system negligence in a fun way. Are the netizens targeting someone or doing it for laughs?

What happened with Saif Ali Khan was his security’s fault or was it a planned burglary?

According to PTI, a break-in occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s house early Thursday morning, lasting about 30 minutes. Around 2 am, the intruder was spotted by the maid in the room of the actor’s younger son. The intruder allegedly attacked the maid, demanded ₹1 crore, and stabbed both Saif Ali Khan and another staff member. The actor intervened and was stabbed six times. Although the attacker was briefly confined to a room, he managed to escape. CCTV footage from the sixth-floor fire exit staircase recorded his departure at 2:33 am. Later, Saif Ali Khan was then taken to the hospital.

Amid the incident, fans expressed concern on social media, while others created memes targeting the security arrangements of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. One viral meme on X (formerly Twitter) referenced a scene from Tanhaji with the text "Unsaif Ali Khan."

Another viral clip highlighted security lapses.

Some posts also mock memers for being insensitive on such matters while other uses sarcasm to address this situation.

Security guards at Saif Ali Khan’s residence changed