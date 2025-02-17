Search icon
  • News /
  • Fact-Check News /
  • Delhi Earthquake: Video From Islamabad Posing to Be From NCR Goes Viral, Fake Clip Called Out

Updated 13:56 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi Earthquake: Video From Islamabad Posing to Be From NCR Goes Viral, Fake Clip Called Out

Delhi Earthquake: The "Community Notes" post read: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know. This video is from Islamabad, not Delhi."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Delhi Earthquake: The "Community Notes" post read: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know. This video is from Islamabad, not Delhi." | Image: X

Delhi Earthquake: Following the tremors of a 4.0 magnitude Earthquake that shook Delhi on Monday, a video claiming to show the earthquake's aftermath in the NCR region went viral on social media. However, the video quickly caught the attention of the social media platform X, where users flagged it as misleading. In response, X added a “Community Notes” section to the post, providing important context to the video’s origins.

Also Read: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

The "Community Notes" post read: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know. This video is from Islamabad, not Delhi."

The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives. 

Earthquake in Delhi: Delhi’s Position on the Seismic Map

The answer lies in Delhi's positioning on India's seismic map. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the capital falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a high-risk area for earthquakes. 

Zone IV, as defined by the Indian government’s seismic zoning, is known for moderate to high earthquake risks. In fact, it is common for earthquakes of magnitude 5-6 to occur, with occasional quakes reaching magnitudes of 6-7, and in rare cases, even up to 7-8. 

Earthquake in Delhi: The Tectonic Forces Behind Delhi’s Earthquake Risk

Delhi's location within the seismic zone is largely due to its proximity to the mighty Himalayas and the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate. 

This collision, which has been occurring for over 50 million years, creates immense pressure and energy. Over time, this energy builds up like a coiled spring, and when it is finally released, it causes an earthquake. 

In addition to the region's geographical and tectonic conditions, Delhi is crossed by major fault lines, including the Delhi-Haridwar ridge and the Delhi-Moradabad faults. 

Also Read: Delhi Earthquake: First Videos From Residents Are Nerve Wrecking

These faults are capable of generating earthquakes with magnitudes of up to 6-7. Since 1720 AD, there have been five recorded earthquakes in or near Delhi with Richter Magnitudes ranging from 5.5 to 6.7, further highlighting the area's seismic activity.

Given the vulnerability of the region, the DDMA has emphasized the need for better earthquake preparedness and infrastructure in the capital to mitigate potential damage. 

Published 11:42 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake

