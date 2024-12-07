Published 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024
Christmas Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Origin Of X-mas
Christmas 2024, a public holiday in India, is celebrated by Christians by attending church services, spending time with family. Read to know about its history.
- 1 min read
1/7:
Christmas, celebrated on December 25, is a sacred religious holiday and a global cultural and commercial phenomenon./ Image: Freepik
2/7:
For two millennia, people worldwide have been observing it through religious and secular traditions and practices./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
Christians commemorate Christmas Day as the day of Jesus of Nazareth's birth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the foundation of their religion.
4/7:
Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival./ Image: Freepik
5/7:
6/7:
Early Christianity celebrated Easter, not Jesus' birth. In the fourth century, Jesus' birth was instituted, but the date is unknown. Pope Julius I adopted Saturnalia traditions./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
The Santa Claus legend is rooted in the life of St. Nicholas, a monk from Turkey who gave away his wealth to help the poor and sick./ Image: Freepik
Updated 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024