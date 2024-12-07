Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Christmas Day 2024

Published 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024

Christmas Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Origin Of X-mas

Christmas 2024, a public holiday in India, is celebrated by Christians by attending church services, spending time with family. Read to know about its history.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Christmas, celebrated on December 25, is a sacred religious holiday and a global cultural and commercial phenomenon.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

For two millennia, people worldwide have been observing it through religious and secular traditions and practices.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Christians commemorate Christmas Day as the day of Jesus of Nazareth's birth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the foundation of their religion.
 

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Early Christianity celebrated Easter, not Jesus' birth. In the fourth century, Jesus' birth was instituted, but the date is unknown. Pope Julius I adopted Saturnalia traditions.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

The Santa Claus legend is rooted in the life of St. Nicholas, a monk from Turkey who gave away his wealth to help the poor and sick.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.