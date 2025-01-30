Published 18:37 IST, January 30th 2025
Darjeeling To Kodaikanal, India's Oldest Hill Stations To Visit
Discover the charm of India's oldest hill stations, Darjeeling and Kodaikanal. Explore their rich history, breathtaking scenery, and popular tourist attractions
Darjeeling offers an ideal getaway for families, solo travelers, honeymooners, and adventure-seekers, with nearby hill stations providing a perfect blend of thrill and relaxation./ Image: Instagram
Kodaikanal, a picturesque hill station in Tamil Nadu, has been a coveted getaway since 1845, offering a tranquil escape to nature lovers and a rich history dating back to the Sangam literature era./ Image: Instagram
Nestled in Himachal Pradesh, this hill station Shimla is a serene winter wonderland, offering breathtaking landscapes, snow-covered vistas, and tranquil solitude./ Image: Instagram/ shimlalife
Lonavala and Khandala, twin hill stations in Maharashtra, offer a serene weekend getaway from city life, boasting breathtaking views of the Western Ghats./ Image: pune.gov.in
Ooty, a charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, boasts a rich colonial legacy, scenic landscapes, and attractions like the Government Botanical Garden and historic Stone House./ Image: Freepik
Mussoorie, the Queen of the Hills, is a captivating hill station founded in 1827, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas, and a perfect getaway for leisure travelers./ Image: Freepik
Mount Abu, a sacred Jain site, attracts history enthusiasts and architecture buffs with its stunning structural wonders and rich cultural heritage./ Image: Freepik
