Published 14:36 IST, December 3rd 2024
Erik ten Hag Linked to Potential Role at Champions League Club Following UTD Departure: REPORTS
Erik Ten Hag was recently dismissed from Manchester United due to his unsuccessful tenure, and many believe his next club may be a contender for the UCL.
Erik ten Hag, recently dismissed from Manchester United, is being linked to the managerial position at RB Leipzig as a potential replacement for Marco Rose.
Rose is facing mounting pressure due to Leipzig's poor performance, with the team currently on a six-game winless streak across all competitions.
The latest setback was a 5-1 loss to Wolfsburg on November 30, prompting the club to reconsider its options for leadership./ Image: AP
Leipzig's last victory was on October 29, when they defeated St. Pauli 4-2 in the DFB Pokal, leaving them nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich./ Image: AP
With a DFB Pokal match against Eintracht Frankfurt approaching on December 4, Rose's future may hinge on the outcome of this critical fixture./ Image: AP
Leipzig's chances for silverware this season are now largely dependent on their performance in the cup, as their league and Champions League prospects have dimmed./ Image: AP
Despite a difficult tenure at Manchester United, Ten Hag's reputation for tactical expertise and squad rebuilding could attract Leipzig's management./ Image: AP
Updated 23:20 IST, December 6th 2024