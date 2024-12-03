Search icon
Erik ten Hag

Published 14:36 IST, December 3rd 2024

Erik ten Hag Linked to Potential Role at Champions League Club Following UTD Departure: REPORTS

Erik Ten Hag was recently dismissed from Manchester United due to his unsuccessful tenure, and many believe his next club may be a contender for the UCL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/7:

 Erik ten Hag, recently dismissed from Manchester United, is being linked to the managerial position at RB Leipzig as a potential replacement for Marco Rose.
 

/ Image: AP Photo

2/7:

Rose is facing mounting pressure due to Leipzig's poor performance, with the team currently on a six-game winless streak across all competitions.
 

/ Image: AP Photo

3/7:

The latest setback was a 5-1 loss to Wolfsburg on November 30, prompting the club to reconsider its options for leadership.

/ Image: AP

4/7:

 Leipzig's last victory was on October 29, when they defeated St. Pauli 4-2 in the DFB Pokal, leaving them nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

/ Image: AP

5/7:

With a DFB Pokal match against Eintracht Frankfurt approaching on December 4, Rose's future may hinge on the outcome of this critical fixture.

/ Image: AP

6/7:

Leipzig's chances for silverware this season are now largely dependent on their performance in the cup, as their league and Champions League prospects have dimmed.

/ Image: AP

7/7:

Despite a difficult tenure at Manchester United, Ten Hag's reputation for tactical expertise and squad rebuilding could attract Leipzig's management.

/ Image: AP

Updated 23:20 IST, December 6th 2024

LIVE TV

