Simran Shaikh To Prema Rawat: The Top 5 Costliest Buys Of The WPL Auction 2024

The Top 5 Most Costliest Buys Of The WPL Auction 2024

Published 14:05 IST, December 16th 2024

Here are the top 5 most expensive players sold in the WPL Auction 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/5:

  1. Simran Shaikh was the most expensive player sold. She went to Gujrat Giants for Rs. 1.90 Crore.
/ Image: BCCI

2/5:

2. Deandra Dottin comes in at no.2, she was purchased by the Gujrat Giants for Rs. 1.70 Crore.

/ Image: AP

3/5:

3. G Kamalini also joined the crorepati club as she went to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.60 Crores. 

/ Image: Super Kings Academy

4/5:

4. Prema Rawat was sold to RCB and became the fourth most expensive player sold. She was sold for Rs. 1.20 Crores.

/ Image: Instagram- Prema Rawat

5/5:

5. N. Charani finishes up the list as she was sold for Rs. 55 Lakhs to the Delhi Capitals.

/ Image: X/ @bgt2025

