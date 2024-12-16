Published 14:05 IST, December 16th 2024
Simran Shaikh To Prema Rawat: The Top 5 Costliest Buys Of The WPL Auction 2024
Here are the top 5 most expensive players sold in the WPL Auction 2024.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
1/5:
- Simran Shaikh was the most expensive player sold. She went to Gujrat Giants for Rs. 1.90 Crore.
2/5:
2. Deandra Dottin comes in at no.2, she was purchased by the Gujrat Giants for Rs. 1.70 Crore./ Image: AP
3/5:
3. G Kamalini also joined the crorepati club as she went to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.60 Crores./ Image: Super Kings Academy
4/5:
4. Prema Rawat was sold to RCB and became the fourth most expensive player sold. She was sold for Rs. 1.20 Crores./ Image: Instagram- Prema Rawat
5/5:
5. N. Charani finishes up the list as she was sold for Rs. 55 Lakhs to the Delhi Capitals./ Image: X/ @bgt2025
Updated 14:05 IST, December 16th 2024