  • 'Diabetes No Longer A Rich Person's Disease,' Says Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Published 21:20 IST, November 22nd 2024

'Diabetes No Longer A Rich Person's Disease,' Says Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, considers diabetes to be a "ticking time bomb" for India.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nithin Kamath on the rise of diabetes in India | Image: Instagram

Co-founder of Zerodha, and fitness enthusiast Nithin Kamath considers diabetes to be a "ticking time bomb" for India as the highest number of diabetic people reside in this south Asian nation.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Nithin Kamath, said, "There was a time when people used to call diabetes a rich person's disease. But that's no longer the case. According to a recent study, 21 crore Indians are living with diabetes."

Nithin Kamath reveals that India has the highest number of diabetic people. Image credit: X

The urban diabetic threat in India

"If you're a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6 per cent chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. If you're a young man, your risk is also quite high at 55.5 per cent," Kamath said.

What adds fuel to the rise of diabetes in India is the lack in awareness among people about this chronic disease.

The billionaire-club member said, "About 27.5 per cent of people with diabetes don't even know they have it. Even if they do know, very few people get treatment."

Group of men cycling while taking part in competition · Free Stock Photo
Zerodha CEO recommends cycling as an effective way to tackle diabetes. Image credit: Pinterest

Lifestyle hacks to combat diabetes

Kamath recommends "adding a few extra minutes of exercise each day or reducing time spent sitting", which could make a major change if adhered with consistency.

Even small changes, such as walking or cycling for an extra five minutes a day, can lower the risk of diabetes, he said.

We've been supporting founders and startups that are working on helping Indians become healthier, but this is a systemic challenge that needs all people involved—from individuals to the government—to take action.

Updated 21:29 IST, November 22nd 2024

