HMPV Virus Spreads In India, Social Media Memes Follow Suit

Several confirmed cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection have cropped up in India since the first case was detected in a three-month-old infant in Bengaluru.

The respiratory illness spreads across India during a time when there's an HMPV outbreak in China, which has fueled panic, and confusion among people. However, social media platform has a humorous take on the entire episode. The perfect refuge to times filled with uncertainty is humour. Check out these rib-tickling memes revolving around HMPV.

China and Trump’s viral tale

“China releasing virus every time Trump comes to office #HMPV.”A Kolavari D song picture having the text, “Ok Mama, now variant change,” suggests humorously that China has a pattern of releasing viruses.

Another year, another crisis. Image credit: Instagram

Another year, another crisis

“This year came with its own surprise #sarcasm #HMPV.”In this meme, a crying man trying to "have a normal year" is overshadowed by a larger man labeled "HMPV."

Jab We Met throwback moment that connect with HMPV

Shahid Kapoor's clueless dejected at life moment during the shoot of 'Jab We Met' clearly describes when people are making memes on new China virus instead of being scared.

What HMPV feels about Covid19