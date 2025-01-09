Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:03 IST, January 9th 2025

HMPV Virus Spreads In India, Social Media Memes Follow Suit

Several confirmed cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection have cropped up in India, meanwhile the social media is taking humourous jibes on HMPV.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
HMPV | Image: Pinterest

Several confirmed cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection have cropped up in India since the first case was detected in a three-month-old infant in Bengaluru.

The respiratory illness spreads across India during a time when there's an HMPV outbreak in China, which has fueled panic, and confusion among people. However, social media platform has a humorous take on the entire episode. The perfect refuge to times filled with uncertainty is humour. Check out these rib-tickling memes revolving around HMPV.

China and Trump’s viral tale

“China releasing virus every time Trump comes to office #HMPV.”A Kolavari D song picture having the text, “Ok Mama, now variant change,” suggests humorously that China has a pattern of releasing viruses.  

Visual search query image
Another year, another crisis. Image credit: Instagram

Another year, another crisis

“This year came with its own surprise #sarcasm #HMPV.”In this meme, a crying man trying to "have a normal year" is overshadowed by a larger man labeled "HMPV."  

Jab We Met throwback moment that connect with HMPV

Shahid Kapoor's clueless dejected at life moment during the shoot of 'Jab We Met' clearly describes when people are making memes on new China virus instead of being scared.

What HMPV feels about Covid19

One of the memes going viral describes levels of panic caused by respiratory ailments and how HMPV feels about Covid19.

Updated 22:03 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

Cost of Los Angeles Wildfires Estimated to be in the Billions
World News
KSI Eager To Fight McGregor In India After Logan Paul Commits To WWE
SportFit
Pattinson's Batman To Cross Over Into Gunn's DCU? Matt Reeves Answers
Entertainment News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Indian-Origin Chandra Arya Announces Bid For Canada’s Next PM
World News
P Jayachandran, Music Icon Credited With Singing Over 16000 Tracks, Dies
Entertainment News
CRPF Launches Online Service For Adopting Retired Dogs From Forces
India News
Game Changer First Review: Flop Show Or 2025's First Hit? Know Here
Entertainment News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Info
Viral Video Shows Vintage 1956 DC-6 Airplane Transformed into Airbnb
Viral News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: