January 2020 And January 2025: Eerie Similarities Between Covid19 And HMPV

The upswing in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China and India, bring back memories of the Covid19 induced pandemic, which was declared a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' by the World Health Organization on January 31, 2020.

On January 30, 2020, India had reported its first case of infection with the novel coronavirus. A 20-year-old medical student, who hailed from Kerala’s Thrissur had returned from Wuhan, China, the starting point of the global outbreak.

At present, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the airborne ailment which has got the world curious about its escalation, cases have risen to 6 in India. The first two cases of HMPV cases were detected in Bengaluru. Since then, one confirmed HMPV case has been detected in Ahmedabad, one in Kolkata, and two in Chennai.

Why does HMPV remind people of Covid19? Image credit: AP

Key Similarities between Covid19 and HMPV

China has been the starting point for both respiratory airborne ailments Covid19, and human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Both affect the respiratory system. HMPV causes mild to moderate respiratory symptoms whereas SARS-COV2 might cause severe respiratory illness and hospitalization.

Like Covid-19, people infected with HMPV complain of fever, cough, sore throat, wheezing and shortness of breath.

SARS-Cov2, and HMPV spreads via respiratory droplets and when people get in touch with contaminated surfaces.

Find out how both respiratory ailments Covid19, and HMPV vary. Image credit: Pinterest

What are the key differences between Covid19, and HMPV?

Dr Ayush Shukla, MBBS, said, "The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, it’s been around and is notorious for causing pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses, especially among children under 5 and immunocompromised adults generally above 60. Not unlike the common cold, it does have a tendency to be slightly more serious.

On the other hand, Covid19, a relatively new virus caused by SARS-Cov2 caused a range of respiratory illnesses, which led a global loss of huma lives.

HMPV is a great threat to children and infants, meanwhile, the elder demographic and people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, was prone to Covid19.