U.S FDA Bans Red Dye Number 3 Amid Cancer Concerns And Political Speculation

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has on Wednesday announced the ban of artificial colouring dye ‘Red number 3’, known to lend a red-cherry hue to food and drinks, after it was linked to cancer in animals.

This dye is commonly utilized in varying food types from candy to your kids cereal, and even in cherries placed on top of cocktails, as per the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a food safety advocacy group that petitioned the agency in 2022 to ban its use.

The FDA’s decision is symbol of triumph for consumer safety groups, who've always wanted an official ban on the use of this colouring agent in drinks, candies, and dietary supplements. This additive also affects children's behaviour patterns.

“At long last, the FDA is ending the regulatory paradox of Red 3 being illegal for use in lipstick, but perfectly legal to feed to children in the form of candy,” said Dr. Peter Lurie, President of the CSPI, citing media reports.

The move has sparked discussions on social media, with many attributing the ban to the influence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal about food safety issues.

In 1990, the U.S FDA had already banned the use of Red Dye number 3 in cosmetics.

Coming to the reformulation of food and beverages, the federal agency has set the deadline January 15, 2027 for food manufactures. However, companies involved in making ingested drugs, such as dietary supplements, will get an additional year.

In an official statement, Jim Jones, Deputy Director for Human Foods said, "The FDA cannot authorize a food additive or color additive if it has been found to cause cancer in human or animals."

"Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3," he said.

What is red dye number 3 banned?

Red Dye No. 3, formulated using petroleum, was approved for use in foods in 1907.

The U.S FDA first became aware that the additive was possibly carcinogenic following a study in the 1980s that found tumors in male rats who were exposed to it in high doses.

“It removes an unnecessary hazard from the American food supply, and we welcome that action, even though it should have occurred more than three decades ago," Lurie said, citing an NBC report.