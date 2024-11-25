Published 15:04 IST, November 25th 2024
What Happens To Your Stomach When You Eat Papaya Everyday?
Papaya is celebrated not just for its sweet flavour but also for its rich nutrient profile, being packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C.
- Health News
- 2 min read
There’s a reason Christopher Columbus referred to papaya as “the fruit of the angels". This tropical wonder is celebrated not just for its sweet flavour but also for its rich nutrient profile, being packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C.
The goodness of papaya
"One large papaya contains 235 milligrams of vitamin C — that’s two to three times your recommended daily allowance. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin A, potassium, and calcium," states WebMD. For comparison, other fruits rich in vitamin C include cantaloupe, mango, and watermelon.
According to Healthline, papaya also offers properties that support heart health and provide a range of other health benefits.
Daily benefits of eating papaya
While papaya is renowned for its health-boosting nutrients, it’s especially celebrated for its healing properties when it comes to digestion issues, such as upset stomachs and diarrhoea.
Here’s what happens to your stomach when you include papaya in your daily diet:
- Improved digestion: Papaya contains a natural enzyme called papain, which aids in breaking down proteins and enhancing digestion.
- Reduced inflammation: Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, papaya can help alleviate digestive discomfort.
- Relief from constipation: Its high fiber content supports regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.
- Cooling effect on GERD: Papaya has a soothing effect on the stomach, which can help reduce symptoms of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).
- Support for diarrhoea recovery: If you’ve indulged in a weekend of binge eating and are experiencing diarrhoea, adding papaya to your diet can help restore digestive balance.
Healing stomach woes
Papaya’s unique blend of enzymes, fiber, and anti-inflammatory properties makes it a must-have for those looking to support their digestive health naturally. Whether you’re battling GERD or simply need a gentle remedy for an upset stomach, this tropical fruit is your go-to ally.
