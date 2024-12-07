18-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours Over Not Flushing Toilet

New Delhi: An 18-year-old scrap shop worker was stabbed to death, and his brother was injured following a fight with neighbors over a dispute involving a common toilet in South Delhi’s Govindpuri area. The altercation reportedly escalated after one family accused the other of not flushing the toilet, police said.

A violent altercation broke out between two siblings and a family residing on the first floor of a building in South Delhi.

Man Stabbed To Death Over Not Flushing Toilet

The clash involved Sudheer, his 22-year-old brother Prem, and their friend Sagar, against Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons—Sanjay (20), Rahul (18), and a minor boy.

Early Saturday, Sudheer was rushed to the hospital with severe stab wounds to his chest, head, and face but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Prem, who also suffered stab wounds, is currently undergoing treatment, while their friend Sagar has been discharged after receiving medical care.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, stating that the police received a report about two critically injured individuals being admitted to the hospital. Upon investigation, officers learned that the teenager had died from his injuries while his brother was still receiving medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the argument between the two families started near the shared toilet, leading to a physical clash. During the altercation, the victim was attacked with a sharp object, causing fatal injuries.

Sagar Malik, a neighbour, told News Agency PTI that the victims were beaten up with rods and knives. "Bhikam's family called the police and told them that their mother was attacked," Malik said.