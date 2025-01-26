20 Delhi Police Officers Receive President’s And Police Medals For Outstanding Service

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day event, twenty officers of the Delhi Police have been conferred with medals for their exceptional service and dedication to duty. The medals were awarded on the eve of Republic Day 2025, to recognise their outstanding contributions to law enforcement and their commitment to serving the nation. Among the honourees are three senior officers who received the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 17 others were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

President's Medal for Distinguished Service

Three officers were awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service:

- Additional Commissioner of Police Asif Mohammad Ali joined the Delhi Police in 1994 as an assistant commissioner under the DANIPS cadre. Currently serving as the Joint Director of the Delhi Police Academy, Additional CP Ali has trained around 75,000 Delhi Police personnel and other stakeholders on new criminal laws. He has been instrumental in building capacity within the force and has played a key role in developing initiatives in collaboration with renowned institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University.

- ACP Sanjay Dutt began his career in the Delhi Police in 1989 as a sub-inspector and has served in several police stations across South-West and New Delhi districts. ACP Dutt played a crucial role in neutralising terrorists from groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM). He was also involved in bringing down notorious gangsters and drug traffickers.

- ACP Som Nath Paruthi, who joined the Delhi Police in 1994 as a sub-inspector, has held various key positions in different units, including traffic, metro, and police headquarters. He has been instrumental in investigations and has received numerous accolades, including the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2019. ACP Paruthi has also been recognised for his excellent work during the G-20 Summit in Delhi.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

In addition to the three senior officers, 17 other officers received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service:

- Inspector Rahul Kumar has been recognised for his exceptional investigative skills and bravery over his two-decade-long career. Insp Kumar has been instrumental in cracking high-profile cases, such as the IPL spot-fixing scandal and the busting of an international drug racket. His leadership was key in the September 2024 drug bust, which led to the seizure of 1,300 kg of cocaine, the largest drug haul in Delhi.

Rahul Kumar joined the Delhi Police in 2003 and has risen through the ranks to become an inspector. He has been instrumental in the busting of Al-Qaida's Indian subsidiary, AQIS.

Other awardees of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include:

ACP Kamlesh Bisht ACP Harendra Singh ACP Manoj Kumar ACP Adarsh Kumar Inspector Sheela Sharma Inspector R Najma Tahira Inspector Pradeep Singh Inspector Bhupender Kumar Sub-Inspector (SI) Hardwari Lal SI Rakesh Kothiyal SI Prabha SI Sumitra Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rekha Rani ASI Junaid Alam ASI Isidore Terkey Head Constable Shiva Ramulu