3 Killed in Car Accident Near Parladka in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Three people tragically lost their lives in a road accident early Saturday morning near Parladka in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, according to the police.

The accident occurred when the car, traveling from Sullia to Punacha in Puttur, overturned and fell into a ditch. All three occupants of the car were killed in the incident.

The crash took place around 4:15 am, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The victims, identified as Annu Naik, Chidananda, and Ramesh Naik, were residents of Jattipalla in Sullia taluk. The car was reportedly travelling from Sullia to Punacha in Puttur when the driver, suspected to have been drowsy, lost control of the vehicle. The accident occurred at approximately 4:15 am, according to police sources.

A preliminary inquiry suggests the driver dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the ditch.

Puttur traffic police rushed to the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Further investigations are underway.

In a similar incident, on December 25, At least three people were killed and nine others severely injured in a collision involving a sugarcane-loaded truck, a tour vehicle, and a bike near Gobbur village.