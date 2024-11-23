3 Reasons Behind Mahayuti’s Record Breaking Victory In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, showcasing a meticulously crafted strategy. From a strong Hindu consolidation campaign to welfare-driven policies, here’s a breakdown of three key reasons for their success.

The BJP stayed consistent with its winning formula, the same approach that secured its victory in Haryana just a month earlier. By adhering firmly to its strategy, honed over the last few elections, the party has showcased a remarkable streak of success. Consecutive triumphs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and now Maharashtra have left political experts analysing the effectiveness of this approach.

Hindu Vote Consolidation: “Batenge to katenge” Resonates Again

The BJP leaned heavily on the "Batenge to katenge" slogan, coined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to consolidate Hindu votes. This slogan, later rephrased by PM Modi as “Ek hai toh safe hai”, found traction among urban and semi-urban voters, countering the minority consolidation favouring the INDIA bloc.

Specific instances like the BJP's losses in Dhule and Mumbai North East seats during earlier elections were used to emphasise the importance of Hindu unity. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed this campaign with grassroots outreach initiatives, using the slogans to bridge caste divisions and energise voters. Their campaign, “Sajag Raho” (‘Be Vigilant’), was designed not only to rally support for the BJP but also to counter perceived attempts to fragment the Hindu vote bank.

Ladki Bahin and Ladka Bhau Yojana

The BJP-led alliance embraced welfare schemes to woo voters. Learning from the effectiveness of schemes like the Ladli Behna initiative in Madhya Pradesh, the alliance expanded its offerings in Maharashtra.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced schemes like the Mukhyamantri Maajhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Ladka Bhau Yojana, alongside promises of free LPG cylinders for the underprivileged. These initiatives, coupled with increased cash handouts under the Ladki Bahin scheme, helped the Mahayuti connect with economically disadvantaged voters, solidifying support among women and marginalised communities.

RSS Support and Robust Election Machinery

The BJP showcased unparalleled synergy and organisational coordination during the campaign. Top leaders of the party, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressed numerous rallies, covering 144 constituencies between them. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari complemented this effort with a staggering 147 rallies combined. The party looked more active and covered the ground better than the others, and the strong support from the RSS worked in their way again.