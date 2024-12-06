5 Goals On Top Of Devendra Fadnavis' Mind As Maharashtra Chief Minister | Exclusive

Mumbai: Newly sworned-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an exclusive conversation revealed it to Republic Media Network about some of his upcoming objectives as the head of the government in Maharashtra and the journey ahead. Devendra Fadnavis said that he has seen a lot of struggles, ups and downs in his life but gave his 100 per cent in every role ho took up. Fadnavis said it's his fortune as a ‘karsevak’ to be the chief minister of the state as he talks about objectives that will be taken up by his government initially.

River linking project

Devendra Fadnavis said that one of his works on which he will be actively woking upon would be the river-linking project.

Fadnavis said he has approved four big river linking projects. These projects will help in solving the drought-like station in Maharashtra and help the farmers and industries.

Fast-track pending investigation cases

Fadnavis said that they will request the CBI to fast-track cases like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhima Koregaon among others that are pending.

Decision on portfolios soon

Devendra Fadnavis told Republic that they will distribute the Cabinet portfolios soon and also be expanding the Cabinet as well. On December 5, only Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworned-in as CM and Deputy CMs.

Have evidence against anarchist forces, will reveal it on right time, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to Republic said that there is a need to answer to the fake narrative with straight narrative.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra was an anarchist force. To fight with the anarchist forces, there was a need to have national forces which can unite the people of the country,” Fadnavis said.

“I feel that organisation which came for Bharat Jodo Yatra, there funding must be checked. I have evidence against these organisations. A probe will be initiated at the right time. It will also be brought in the Parliament as and when needed. I will unveil these anarchist forces when the right time comes,” the Chief Minister told Republic.

Maharashtra Govt to focus on renewable energy