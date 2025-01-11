Search icon
Published 16:32 IST, January 11th 2025

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Staff Summoned in Fake Aadhaar Case

Delhi Police issued a notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff, asking them to join the probe into a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Staff Summoned in Fake Aadhaar Case | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Just before the Delhi assembly election, the Delhi Police issued a notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff on Saturday, asking them to join an investigation into a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents. The case came to light after the police arrested several Bangladeshi nationals and recovered forged Aadhaar cards, according to Delhi Police sources.

The notice was sent after the police uncovered links suggesting that individuals connected to Goyal’s office might have facilitated the creation of the fake identity documents.

Investigators aimed to determine the extent of any involvement and the role played by his staff in the matter.

The fake Aadhaar cards were seized during a recent operation targeting illegal immigrants in the city. 

Several Bangladeshi nationals were detained and questioned, leading to the discovery of the counterfeit documents. 

The police are now focused on identifying the network responsible for producing and distributing these cards.

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Fake Aadhaar Card Case 

On the fake aadhaar card case, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs - Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support of anti-national forces... What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?"
 

 

Updated 16:32 IST, January 11th 2025

