Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' In Delhi, To Deteriorate Further In Next 24 Hours

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi is set to deteriorate further in the next 24 hours after AQI hovered in the "very poor" category on Tuesday.

Experts have stated that there will be a deterioration in the air quality to "severe" levels in the next 24 hours owing to a likely change in wind patterns.

None of the 39 monitoring stations in the capital recorded the air quality in the "severe" category on Tuesday.

AQI at 343 In Delhi, To Turn In ‘Severe’ Category In Next 24 Hours

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm was 343 against 349 the previous day.

The AQI peaked at 419 on November 20 while it was recorded at 371 the next day.

On Friday, the air quality level stood at 393, even as it rose to 412 on Saturday and on Sunday, it was 318.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", 401-450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

At 3 pm on Tuesday, the CPCB data indicated that PM2.5 was the primary pollutant, with levels of 143 µg/m³ and PM10 at 325 µg/m³.

These fine particles, particularly PM2.5, pose significant health risks as these can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Vehicular Emissions Contributed to 22% of Delhi Air Pollution

The Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management estimated that 22.2 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Tuesday was due to vehicular emissions. Stubble burning, another major contributor, accounted for 6.9 per cent of the pollution on Monday.

The DSS provides daily estimates for vehicular emissions, while data on stubble burning is usually available the next day.

At the same time, authorities have stepped up their efforts to enforce anti-pollution regulations, following a scathing remark from the Supreme Court, which criticized the Delhi government and police for a "serious lapse" in implementing the restrictions under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A senior police official stated that the number of teams tasked with enforcing the restrictions has been increased, particularly in the border areas.

The city police, in collaboration with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the transport department, and civil defense volunteers, is conducting comprehensive vehicle checks at the border points.

Another officer highlighted that local police are working together with traffic police to enforce traffic rules, with fines being imposed on violators.

Under Stage 4 of the GRAP, the entry of trucks into Delhi is banned, except for those powered by CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel engines.