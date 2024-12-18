Published 07:30 IST, December 18th 2024
13 Killed, 101 Rescued as Navy Boat Collides with Ferry off Mumbai Coast
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 20 min read
A Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the Neel Kamal ferry off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy confirmed. The ferry was en route from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Thirteen persons died and 68 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that 101 persons have been rescued.
Live Blog
Here are the latest news updates for December 18
- Listen to this article
23:49 IST, December 18th 2024
Goyal Calls for Sustainable Growth and Export Boost in Leather Industry
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged the leather industry to scale their production keeping an element of sustainability in it and push exports.
He said the leather industry must achieve zero pollution in production with proper treatment plants.
"With economies of scale, India's competitiveness can be better than the rest of the world. Demand of India will itself help the industry achieve large economies of scale," he said during his address at the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24 organised by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) here.
23:48 IST, December 18th 2024
HP High Court Lifts Stay on 5 OPDs at Atal Institute of Medical Sciences in Chamiana
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay on the operations of five specialized outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Atal Institute of Medical Sciences in Chamiana, Shimla
Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan says, "...We had repeatedly requested the court to allow the opening of the five OPDs. It is a matter of relief and pride that the court has today decided in favour of resuming these services. A huge infrastructure had been created at Chamiana Hospital, and its operation was crucial. The acting Chief Justice personally visited the site, reviewed the situation, and acknowledged the necessity of running the hospital. Accepting the government’s plea, the court has allowed the operation of five OPDs and instructed solutions to related issues such as transportation..."
23:29 IST, December 18th 2024
Congress to Protest Nationwide Demanding Amit Shah's Resignation Over BR Ambedkar Remarks
Congress Party to protest across the country in all PCCs at state & district HQs, tomorrow, seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar
23:02 IST, December 18th 2024
Fire Breaks Out in Jaipur, MI Road Shops, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in shops at the MI Road. The fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far.
22:48 IST, December 18th 2024
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Slams Amit Shah for Insulting Ambedkar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, " Amit Shah must stop giving these types of threats, this arrogance must end. Amit Shah has been caught red-handed for insulting BR Ambedkar. He can't threaten opposition leaders, it is not Gujarat politics but Indian politics. People of India have understood, you spoke in Hindi, you insulted BR Ambedkar. Nobody is going to believe you"
22:29 IST, December 18th 2024
Police Officer Assaulted, Stones Pelted During Sand Raid in Odisha
Police officer assaulted and stones pelted at while conducting a raid to seize illegally stored sand in Kaptpada, Odisha.
22:10 IST, December 18th 2024
St. George's Hospital Receives 9 Injured, All Stable Due to Life Jackets
Superintendent of St. George's Hospital Vinayak Sawardekar says, "Nine injured have been brought to St. George's Hospital. Their condition is stable because they were wearing life jackets. They have been admitted for observation... We were anticipating more patients and we have received 9 so far..."
21:43 IST, December 18th 2024
Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP Over Video of Home Minister's Remarks in Rajya Sabha
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, " Union Home Minister spoke for around 92 minutes (in Rajya Sabha) and he said that 'aajkal naya fashion chal raha hein Ambedkar, Ambedkar karne ka...'. Did he say this or not? He said that and that is the clip we played. We didn't cut and merge the video...the documented part of what he said in the Parliament is what we played. Where is the edited portion in this? You (BJP) people play the edited videos...you give wrong statements. You edit Rahul Gandhi's videos...the kind of videos put out by official handles, we feel ashamed by look at this...we won't get scared by such threats. We didn't do anything wrong...you wrote to twitter (X) and asked them to make us delete our statements, you are sending mail to us, IT Ministry and Home Affairs have joined in this, isn't there any more important issue in the country?"
21:36 IST, December 18th 2024
21 Lok Sabha, 10 Rajya Sabha Members Named for JPC on 'One Nation One Election'
21 members from Lok Sabha; 10 from Rajya Sabha in Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for 'One Nation One Election'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Dharmendra Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Sambit Patra, Anil Baluni, Anurag Singh Thakur named as proposed members of JPC
21:20 IST, December 18th 2024
President Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in Mumbai Boat Accident
President Droupadi Murmu condoles the death of the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai Boat accident near the Gateway of India
21:04 IST, December 18th 2024
Eknath Shinde Updates on Mumbai Ferry Tragedy, Over 80 Rescued
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said "I've held talks with both the collectors, the police and Navy personnel present there. More than 100 people (were onboard), and 83 of them have been rescued. The rescue operation is being carried out by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Board and the coastal police. What happened is unfortunate, however." after a ferry boat capsized off Mumbai coast.
20:55 IST, December 18th 2024
Maharashtra assembly speaker calls for investigation into Mumbai ferry tragedy
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "... A very unfortunate incident took place in the Mumbai harbour today. The place from where the boat left, Gateway of India, is a part of my assembly constituency... We have to carry out a thorough investigation and prepare a remedy plan to avoid such incidents in the future..."
20:23 IST, December 18th 2024
Kerala Minister P Rajeev Defends ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's Promotion to DGP
Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev says, "The promotion of ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank has been carried out strictly as per norms. The government has not shown any undue haste in this matter and will not extend special favours to anyone"
20:10 IST, December 18th 2024
Electric Poles and Wires Installed Near Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal
Electricity Department installed electric polls and wires near the Shiv-Hanuman Temple which was discovered during an anti-encroachment drive by district police and administration on 14th December.
19:56 IST, December 18th 2024
CM Sukhu Criticizes BJP for Absence of Jairam Thakur During Corruption Discussion in Assembly
On Himachal Pradesh winter session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "...Today BJP brought an adjournment motion under Rule 67. They wanted a discussion on corruption. It is ironic that Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur was not present in the House when the issue of corruption was being discussed...This shows their seriousness ..."
19:42 IST, December 18th 2024
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Felicitates 15 Martyrs of Goa Liberation Movement
Goa CM Pramod Sawant felicitated the first generation of 15 people who sacrificed their lives during the Goa liberation movement
19:33 IST, December 18th 2024
Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain Reacts to Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha Speech
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, "The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are in front of the public. When he made this statement in the Rajya Sabha, objections were raised. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge opposed it. You should listen to the speech, everything will become clear..."
19:32 IST, December 18th 2024
ED Conducts Raids on Concast Steel Group, Seizes Rs 4.5 Crore
Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata has conducted search operations at 13 places of Concast Steel and Power Group under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with a Bank Fraud case. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital evidences, gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.5 Crore and 8 vehicles including luxury vehicles were found and seized: ED
19:11 IST, December 18th 2024
Trains movement hit in Punjab as farmers squat on tracks as part of Rail Roko protest
Train services in Punjab were affected as farmers squatted on rail tracks at more than 50 places on Wednesday as part of their three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest to press the Centre to accept their various demands, including a legally binding minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The call for the 'rail roko' was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers blocked rail tracks at many places from 12 noon to 3 pm as both state and central governments had deliberately adopted an indifferent approach towards them.
According to railway authorities of the Ferozepur division, 12 trains were cancelled, two each were short-terminated and short-originated and 34 trains were delayed because of farmers' protest at 52 places.
Among the trains cancelled were Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur, Amritsar to Qadian, Pathankot to Verka and Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar City.
Trains that were delayed were stopped at places where passengers could get tea and meals, the officials said.
Protesting farmers blocked train routes at many places, including Moga, Faridkot, Kadian and Batala in Gurdaspur; Phillaur in Jalandhar; Tanda, Dasuya, Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur; Makhu, Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur; Sahnewal in Ludhiana; Shambhu in Patiala; Mohali; Sunam and Lehra in Sangrur, Rampura Phul in Bathinda and Devidaspura in Amritsar.
The Humsafar Express from Jammu to Sealdah, Dadar Express from Amritsar to Mumbai and Shan-e-Punjab Express from New Delhi to Amritsar were halted at different platforms of the Ludhiana railway station.
The Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi for Amritsar was halted at Khanna railway station.
19:01 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi LG inaugurates country's longest golf course in Dwarka
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated the country's longest 18-hole golf course, spread across 7,377 yards, in Dwarka, an official statement said.
Apart from serving as an open recreational green in the larger Dwarka sub-city, the golf course will provide professional golf training to young and budding golfers, it said.
"This 18-hole golf course at Dwarka Sector-24 is spread across 7,377 yards and has large greens spread over 158 acres. Besides, it has a driving range of 375 yards with 52 bays, which is also the longest in the country and North Shore SLT grass for fairways (first in India). The total cost of the project is around Rs 250 crore," it stated.
The LG said that the prime minister has led from the front in promotion of sports in the country.
"In 2019, he launched Fit India movement which has help immensely in taking sports to every nook and corner of the country. The brilliant performance of our sportspersons in international events reflect the success of the movement," Saxena said.
The golf course at Dwarka is going to be a pay-and-play facility in addition to tenure playing rights (three and five years), the statement said.
There is a provision of club-house facilities such as restaurant, snack kiosks, cafeteria, conference hall, multi-purpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro-shops, equipment fitment studio, tapas corners, swimming pool, sauna, steam and other facilities, it said.
A golf academy as centre of excellence is also being established, it stated.
18:40 IST, December 18th 2024
Indian Embassy in Bahrain announces repatriation of 28 fishermen
The Indian Embassy in Bahrain on Wednesday announced repatriation of 28 fishermen from India who were recently freed after reduction in their sentence from six to three months.
The embassy said this in a post on X and also shared some photographs.
"@indiainbahrain is pleased to announce repatriation of 28 fishermen who were recently freed after reduction in sentence from 6 to 3 months. Embassy facilitated legal assistance & travel under GoI's Indian Community Welfare Fund. Well being of Indian nationals is our priority," it said.
In another post, the embassy thanked authorities in that country for "cooperation and swift response".
"We thank the Bahraini authorities for cooperation & swift response including for providing consular access. Wishing them a safe return to their families in India," it added.
18:28 IST, December 18th 2024
Adhir Ranjan Slams One Nation, One Election, Calls It Logistically Unsustainable
On One Nation, One Election bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, " When the proposal was mooted, I was invited by the committee led by former President of India Kovind, I flatly refused to participate in this futile exercise...this is logistically unsustainable, severe infringement upon the federal structure of our country...govt has been hatching a plan for a long time to turn India a Presidential system of govt..."
18:23 IST, December 18th 2024
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Announces UCC Implementation by January 2025
On Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says "...We have decided that in January 2025, the training of all our personnel will be completed completely, all kinds of preparations will be completed and we will implement it (Uniform Civil Code)..."
18:00 IST, December 18th 2024
'People know Congress's tactics to spread lies', says HM Shah
Amit Shah: “People of the country know the tactics of Congress to spread lies.”
17:54 IST, December 18th 2024
'Kharge Should Not Have Supported Congress' Opposition to OBC Reservation', says HM Shah
HM Amit Shah: “Even Rajiv Gandhi made his longest speech to oppose OBC reservation. I would like to appeal to Kharge ji, it was your responsibility; you should not have supported this cheap act of Congress. Kharge ji himself comes from that community.”
17:51 IST, December 18th 2024
'Those who insulted Ambedkar now using his name', says Shah
Home Minister Shah: “People who insulted Ambedkar all their lives are now trying to use his name.”
17:50 IST, December 18th 2024
'Congress Manipulated My Speech Using AI', says HM Shah
HM Shah: “My yesterday's address was manipulated by Congress and presented; they did this even during elections, using AI to manipulate my speech.”
17:46 IST, December 18th 2024
'Congress did not celebrate Ambedkar's 100th anniversary', says Shah
Amit Shah: 'Congress did not even want to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ambedkar.'
17:44 IST, December 18th 2024
'Congress is a party which is against constitution, they disrespected Savarkar', says Shah
Amit shah: 'Congress is a party which is against constitution, they disrespected Savarkar'
17:38 IST, December 18th 2024
HM Amit Shah Addresses News Conference in Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses News Conference in Delhi.
17:23 IST, December 18th 2024
Aspirants Protest BPSC 70th Exam, Demand Re-Examination for All
Aspirants hold protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) demanding re-exam of 70th BPSC Examination. One of the protestors, Satyam says, “During re-examination, if BPSC gives a question paper of the same level, then it will be unfair for those who took the exam. If they make the question paper tougher, then it will be unfair to the 15,000 students who couldn’t take the exam. Our only demand is to give the same exam to all aspirants, and if you don’t listen, then, within 2-3 days we will ask for your removal.”
16:47 IST, December 18th 2024
'Modi Should Have Sacked Amit Shah for Remarks Against Ambedkar', says Kharge
Kharge: Modi should have sacked Amit Shah from the Cabinet, he should sack anyone speaking against Ambedkar…but both PM Modi and Amit Shah are old friends, both hides each other’s mistakes.
16:40 IST, December 18th 2024
'Amit Shah's Statement is Condemnable and Unfortunate' says Kharge
Kharge: Amit Shah's Statement is Condemnable and Unfortunate
16:34 IST, December 18th 2024
Kharge speaking over Ambedkar showdown
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaking over Ambedkar showdown in a press conference.
16:28 IST, December 18th 2024
AAP Protests Against Amit Shah's Statement on BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha
AAP holds a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's statement on Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.
16:16 IST, December 18th 2024
HM Shah to hold press conference at 5:30 today
Home Minister Shah to hold press conference at 5:30 today.
16:10 IST, December 18th 2024
'Congress Disrespected Ambedkar, Misinterpreting Amit Shah's Statement', says Ravi Shankar Prasad
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "The Congress is trying to spread baseless lies in the country. They have always disrespected Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was forced to resign as the Law Minister of India... Everything about Nehru's tenure is on record. Ambedkar Ji has written everything in detail. Amit Shah exposed all the conspiracy they did against Babasaheb Ambedkar... In the debate on the Constitution in these two days, the whole past of Congress has been exposed... They are agitated now and are misinterpreting Amit Shah's statement..."
15:30 IST, December 18th 2024
'BJP Has Always Respected Ambedkar, Congress Disrespected Him', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "The BJP has always respected Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. He lives in our hearts. Congress has to answer when they have disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar. Babasaheb was forced to be out of Nehru's council of ministers. Why did the Congress not listen to Babasaheb Ambedkar regarding reservation? This is the Congress that made him lose elections. Babasaheb is a 'Yugpurush' for us, he is the one who made the Constitution. The Congress has always disrespected him and now they are shedding crocodile tears. They say something and do something else. The BJP has always respected him..."
15:29 IST, December 18th 2024
Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code from January 2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January 2025. All preparations have been completed for this. Uttarakhand will become the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code after independence. He directed the officials to provide proper training to the personnel to implement the provisions of the code as well as to procure all kinds of basic facilities. Also, by keeping as many services online as possible, the convenience of the general public should be taken care of: CMO
15:27 IST, December 18th 2024
Derek O'Brien move privilege notice against Amit Shah over his 'Ambedkar' remarks
Amid a massive row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved a privilege notice against him, accusing him of undermining the legacy of the architect of the Constitution and Parliament's dignity. Derek O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, filed the notice under Rule 187. This comes as part of an all-out Opposition offensive, which has accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar in his speech in the Upper House the previous day.
14:29 IST, December 18th 2024
Rape Convit Asaram Released on 17-Day Parole
Rape Convit Asaram Released on 17-Day Parole
14:19 IST, December 18th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Ruckus Over Ambedkar Row
Lok Sabha got adjourned for the day shortly after proceedings resumed after a long break, amid ruckus in over Amit Shah’s remark on Dr BR Ambedkar.
Disturbance continued in Rajya Sabha as Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a war of words over the issue.
14:08 IST, December 18th 2024
Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Resumes Amid Slogans Over Ambedkar Row
RJD MP Manoj Jha said the entire nation was enraged over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Parliament yesterday and demanded his resignation.
13:48 IST, December 18th 2024
EAM Jaishankar Greets Qatar, Highlights Strong Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended National Day greetings to Qatar, highlighting the historical ties and close cooperation between the two nations while reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.
In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “National Day greetings to PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_, the Government and the people of Qatar. Deeply value our historical ties and close cooperation.”
13:26 IST, December 18th 2024
Kashmir Remains in Grip of Severe Cold Conditions
Kashmir saw a slight relief from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose but remained below freezing, with Srinagar recording -4.5°C, up from -5.3°C the previous night.
13:22 IST, December 18th 2024
Dense Fog Causes Pileup on NH-91 in Bulandshahr, Injuries
Several vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Further information is awaited.
13:07 IST, December 18th 2024
'They Are Gravely Mistaken!': PM Modi Slams Congress Over Ambedkar Faceoff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X slammed Congress saying, "If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!"
"The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," he added.
12:55 IST, December 18th 2024
3-hour 'rail roko' protest by farmers begins in Punjab
Farmers blocked train routes at several places in Punjab on Wednesday as part of their three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest to press the Centre into accepting their various demands, including a legally binding minimum support price for crops.The call for the 'rail roko' has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
12:11 IST, December 18th 2024
Two Children Among Six Killed in Fire at House in J-K's Kathua
At least six people including two children were killed and four others were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district late Tuesday night, officials said.
12:10 IST, December 18th 2024
Indian Army and Police Recover Arms, Narcotics in Kupwara
In a joint operation, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, carried out a search operation in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar village in Kupwara district, recovering arms, ammunition, and narcotics.
11:50 IST, December 18th 2024
Prayagraj 2025: Drone Footage Shows Early Preparations for Kumbh Mela
Drone visuals of the preparations underway for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025.
11:23 IST, December 18th 2024
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protest
Amid sloganeering by Opposition over Amit Shah's remarks, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm.
11:09 IST, December 18th 2024
Opposition MPs, Rahul Gandhi Protest Against Amit Shah's Speech
Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hold a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate yesterday.
11:05 IST, December 18th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protest Over Amit Shah's Remarks
The Lok Sabha was adjourned after the introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bills were formally introduced in the Lok Sabha after members voted on them.
10:31 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi's Air Quality 'Severe' at 442, Temperature Drops to 5 Degrees Celsius
Delhi was surrounded in another day of toxic air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 442, falling in the ‘severe’ category around 7 am. This comes as Stage 4 of the anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect.
10:28 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi Metro Services Disrupted for 10 Days, Yellow Line to Face Closures
Delhi Metro train services will be affected over the next ten days, with several stations and routes temporarily closed. The Yellow and Red Lines will be particularly impacted from today.
10:25 IST, December 18th 2024
Srinagar Records -5°C, Ice Forms on Water Bodies
A thin layer of ice forms on the surface of water bodies in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir as sub-zero temperature further dips.
09:09 IST, December 18th 2024
Ajit Doval Holds Talks with China's Wang Yi Under Special Representatives Mechanism
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi under Special Representatives mechanism.
08:55 IST, December 18th 2024
Jharkhand Govt Initiates Process for Legal Action to Realise 'Coal Dues' from Centre
The Jharkhand government initiated the process for legal action to realise "Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues" from the Centre.
The government issued a notification on Tuesday authorising Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to commence the legal procedure to realise the dues.
The development came shortly after the state government announced in its first cabinet meeting last month that it would take legal action to get its dues.
"Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms is nominated as nodal officer to initiate immediate legal action to realise Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre.
08:51 IST, December 18th 2024
Russia Announces Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine, Plans to Distribute it for Free
Russia Announces Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine, Plans to Distribute it for Free
08:13 IST, December 18th 2024
They Tax Us, We Tax Them: Donald Trump Warns India Over High Tariffs
US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India on Monday in retaliation for the “high taxes” charged by New Delhi on imports of certain American commodities.
07:35 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi Freeze as Minimum Temperature Dropped to 5°C
A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD.
GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality.
07:28 IST, December 18th 2024
Parade Rehearsal For 78th Republic Day Underway at Kartavya Path.
Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.
07:23 IST, December 18th 2024
NSA Doval & China’s Foreign Minister Hold SR Meeting
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today, on December 18.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:07 IST, December 19th 2024