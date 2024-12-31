Alarms Raised in Arunachal Pradesh as a Militant Outfit Announces Existence, Shares Video of Camp in Myanmar

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim had so far been able to stay out of the clutches of insurgency, which otherwise all the Northeastern States have witnessed at different point in time and some are still fighting it. However, for Arunachal, things are now changing.

A militant outfit has announced its existence in Arunachal Pradesh. Identifying themselves as the United Tani Army, the group has recently shared videos of its camp in an undisclosed location in Myanmar. The group is operating out of the Indo-Myanmar border close to Arunachal Pradesh as well as Nagaland.

United Tani Army shared videos of its camp | Watch

It may be mentioned that the United Tani Army (UTA) made its first statement recently opposing construction of mega dams in Arunachal Pradesh. The statement came at a time when the public, particularly in Upper Siang as well as Lower Siang and other parts of the State were protesting against the government for extending support to the NHPC. NHPC is conducting pre-feasibility study for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

It has been learnt that the UTA is also opposed to relocation of Chakma refugees, and sought the cancellation of certificates issued to non-APST persons claiming to be APST.

The UTA is led by Anthony Doke as chairman, who was was previously part of the National Liberation Council of Taniland (NLCT), which was formed around 2005. By the end of 2010, the state police had completely neutralised the group.

Security agencies believe that he is currently shuttling between Myanmar and Nagaland and has the support of Naga insurgent groups.

It may be mentioned that barring Naga insurgent groups, which succeeded in making inroads in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, armed groups have always failed to make inroads in the rest of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Though, top government officials are downplaying the threat perception of UTA, many in the security circles have raised alarm, clearly indicating that it can be a potential threat in the near future.