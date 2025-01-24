‘Chaliye, Chaliye…’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Laughs Arrogantly, Refuses To Apologise After Threatening Republic Reporter

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan refused to apologise after he threatened Republic reporter who sought his response over his son proudly flaunting the VVIP culture when he was questioned by police for using a modified silencer and misbehaving with cops. Amanatullah Khan threatened the Republic reporter in his ear saying, ‘Yaha se chala ja nahi toh bohot marunga’ (Leave from here or else I will beat you up). The AAP MLA was caught on hot mic as he threatened the reporter. However, when confronted by Republic and asked to issue an apology, the lawmaker's refused to accept that he threatened the reporter and did't apologise. The AAP MLA was confronted briefly after he threatened the reporter when he was trying to get his response about his son bragging about being a MLA's son with the cops.

Here's the full excerpt of conversation between Republic reporters and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Republic Reporter Who Was Threatened: Ek neta ke hisab se jo aapne istemaal ki bhasha wo sahi thi (You are a politician, do you feel that the language used by you was appropriate).

Amanatullah: Kaunsi wali bhasha istmal kardi maine (What language did I use)

Republic Reporter Who Was Threatened: Aap batayien jo apane istemaal kari bhasha wo sahi thi (You tell was the language used by you was appropriate).

Amanatullah Khan: Dekhiye, aap log jo hai issko ko tul de rahe ho, mera beta jo hai local apna gali mei motocycle chala raha hai tha (You guys are dragging this issue, my son was riding his bike on a street).

Another Republic Reporter: Will you apologise… will you apologise.

Amanatullah Khan: Chaliye, is mudde par mai ab baat nahi karna chahta. (I don't want to talk about this matter now).

Another Republic Reporter: No, you have to apologise, you threatened a media person.

Amanatullah Khan: Kaise, Kaha (How, when).

Another Republic Reporter: You threatened in his ear saying you will beat him, it's on air

Amanatullah Khan: Kisse, kaise, kaha, kisko, Kaun kehta hai, woh kuch bhi kehte hai (whom, how, to who, who is saying, they say anything).

Another Republic Reporter: It’s on air, it's on air, you have to apologise, you have to apologise.

Amanatullah Khan: Chaliye, theek hai, aap se baad mei baat karenge (It's okay now, will talk to you later).

Another Republic Reporter: You have to apologise.

Amanatullah Khan: Aap se baad mei baat karenge, dekhiye aap log mahol ko kyu kharab karna chaha rahe hai (Will talk to you later, see why you people are trying to spoil the environment).

Republic Reporter Who Was Threatened: Nai mahol nahi kharab kar rahe sir… aap ek baat bataye (No, we are not spoiling the environment, you just tell us one thing).

Another Republic Reporter: Mahol aapne kharab karne ki koshish ki jab aapne ek media professional ko as an elected member you tried to threaten him saying you will beat him. Aapne kya bola “Yaha se hat ja nahi toh bohot marunga” (Leave from here otherwise I will beat you).

Amanatullah Khan: Laughs arrogantly and says koi kaan mei bolta hai (Does anyone say like this in the ear).

Republic Reporter: Yeh on air tha sir… yeh on air tha… on air tha, mic Mei tha, mic me chala gaya (this was on air sir, this was on air, it was on mic, it went on mic).

Another Republic Reporter: Apologise sir, will you apologise… sir apologise.

Amanatullah Khan: Chaliye Chaliye. (The MLA then leaves along with his supporters).

Why Amanatullah Khan lost his cool?

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan earlier today lost his cool when he was asked by Republic reporter to give his reaction over his son flaunting VVIP culture when questioned by police for using a modified motorbike silencer. The MLA's son reportedly told the cop that he's is the son of an MLA.

Watch this clip as the Republic reporter confronts AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan about his son's arrogant behaviour towards a cop. Instead of apologising and addressing the issue, the MLA escalates the situation by openly threatening assault.

Why Amanatullah Khan's son was questioned by police?

Earlier today, the Delhi Police registered a case against two individuals for using a modified silencer motorcycle and misbehaving with officers on duty. They've been fined around Rs 20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Okhla area of the national capital ahead of Republic Day .

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner. When police confronted them, one of the boys claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and accused the officers of targeting him because of his father's position.

As per the Delhi police, they also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, saying they didn't need to. One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO). Despite this, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses.

The police have registered a case and issued a challan. Their bike has been impounded under several acts.

The police said, “During the patrolling of Delhi Police, two boys were spotted on a bullet, they were coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the bullet's modifier silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son.”

"When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it. One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. ASI brought their bullet to the Police Station. A case registered and Challan has been issued. His bike has been impounded under several acts," they added.