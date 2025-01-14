'Arrogance Ki Dukaan': BJP Lashes Out at Congress After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rebukes Vijayanagar DC on Stage | VIDEO

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has found himself in the midst of another controversy after a video of him rebuking a Deputy Commissioner for sitting near a seer on stage during an event went viral. BJP has launched an attack on Congress over the Karnataka CM's arrogant behaviour on stage.

Karnataka CM Rebukes Vijayanagar DC on Stage | Video

A video of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has gone viral where he publicly rebuked MS Diwakar, Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner on stage, for sitting next to a religious seer. In the video, Siddaramaiah can be seen saying, “Who are you? Why are you sitting here? Go sit somewhere else.”

He rebuked the IAS officer for sitting next to a seer on stage and then he also instructed him to go and sit somewhere else citing protocol concerns. This happened at a mass wedding ceremony which was organised in Bandihalli region's Tumkuru. The video has sparked a debate over privilege, arrogance and disrespect of other officials by the Karnataka CM.

‘Arrogance Ki Dukaan': BJP Launches Attack on Congress After Siddaramaiah's Viral Video

Sharing the video on its ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) handle, BJP Karnataka said, “Arrogant words like this come when the intoxication of power reaches the scalp. The corrupt CM Siddaramaiah, who went on stage to become a hero in front of the people, has shown arrogance by calling the District Collector a one-on-one. Siddaramaiah, who wins elections by distributing money and using political influence, did not become an official by trampling on Dalits and snatching their power and property like you. He worked hard and studied day and night to attain the highest power in the country. How can it be said that the Chief Minister of the state does not have the wisdom to give respect and receive respect?"