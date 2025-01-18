Arvind Kejriwal's Big Poll Promise: Free Electricity, Water for Tenants in Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made another big poll promise ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 5. The former Delhi CM announced free electricity and water for tenants in Delhi if AAP wins the elections.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes."

"We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water," he further added assuring a resolution to the Deliites.

This development comes as AAP is seeking a third consecutive term. The Kejriwal-led party has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths.

Delhi Elections 2025

All 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. AAP, seeking a third consecutive term, is aiming to build on its strong performances in 2015 (67 seats) and 2020 (62 seats).

Ahead of the poll announcement, the Chief Electoral Officer released the final electoral roll on Monday, revealing that Delhi now has 1,55,24,858 registered voters, a 1.09% increase from the October 29, 2024, draft list. The 70 constituencies include 58 general and 12 reserved for Scheduled Castes.

This election marks a high-stakes battle for Delhi, with AAP seeking a third consecutive term under Arvind Kejriwal , while BJP and Congress aim to unseat the ruling party. AAP dominated the 2020 Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just eight for the BJP. Congress drew a blank last time but is determined to make a comeback in this contest.

All three parties have expressed confidence in securing victory, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.