Attention Namma Metro Commuters: No Trains Between Majestic and Indiranagar on Jan 19 for 3 Hours – Here's Why

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said that there will be no service on a section of the Purple Line of Namma Metro on January 19.

This is to facilitate track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line, according to BMRCL.

"To facilitate this work, metro train services will be curtailed on a section of the Purple Line for three hours, from 7 am to 10 am, between Kempegowda Majestic Metro station and Indiranagar Metro station," the release stated.