  • Attention Namma Metro Commuters: No Trains Between Majestic and Indiranagar on Jan 19 for 3 Hours – Here's Why

Published 21:51 IST, January 17th 2025

Attention Namma Metro Commuters: No Trains Between Majestic and Indiranagar on Jan 19 for 3 Hours – Here's Why

Attention Namma Metro Commuters: This is to facilitate track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Attention Namma Metro Commuters: No Trains Between Majestic and Indiranagar on Jan 19 for 3 Hours | Image: X

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said that there will be no service on a section of the Purple Line of Namma Metro on January 19.

This is to facilitate track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line, according to BMRCL.

"To facilitate this work, metro train services will be curtailed on a section of the Purple Line for three hours, from 7 am to 10 am, between Kempegowda Majestic Metro station and Indiranagar Metro station," the release stated.

In other sections of the Purple Line (between Challaghatta and Kempegowda Majestic Metro stations, and Whitefield and Indiranagar Metro stations), train services will operate as usual from 7 am, as per the schedule, the release added.

Updated 21:51 IST, January 17th 2025

