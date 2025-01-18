Search icon
  • Bareilly Man Arrested For Posting Pro-Pakistan Slogan On Social Media

Published 02:59 IST, January 18th 2025

Bareilly Man Arrested For Posting Pro-Pakistan Slogan On Social Media

The Bareilly police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on his social media account.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bareilly Man Arrested For Posting Pro-Pakistan Slogan On Social Media | Image: Shutterstock

Bareilly: The Bareilly police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on his social media account. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the police have arrested the man and further legal action into the matter is being taken.

The accused, identified as Imran, a resident of the Nawabganj area, posted the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Instagram account, which reportedly offended several social media users. The post sparked outrage and led to a formal complaint.

According to an official, the police received information about the post and initiated an investigation. After gathering evidence, the police arrested Imran for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the public through his post.

Meanwhile, the incident has stirred a row, with people protesting against the act.

The police are investigating the matter. 
 

Updated 02:59 IST, January 18th 2025

