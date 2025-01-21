Bengal Horror: Body of Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Buried in a Field, Rape and Murder Suspected

Kolkata: The body of a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing for over ten days, has been recovered from a field in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district; rape and murder is suspected. This incident has been reported hours after Sanjoy Roy, convicted in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case in Kolkata, was sentenced to life imprisonment until death.

On Monday evening, body of a minor girl who had been missing since January 9, was found buried in a field at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The 14-year-old girl, a student of class 8, was missing since Jan 9 and a case was registered by her family on January 12.

The victim's parents have claimed that she was called by some local youth when she went out of her house in the afternoon on January 9 but never returned home. The family is demanding action and that the culprits must be tracked and punished; locals also staged protests against the police after the minor girl's body was recovered.

Bengal Horror: Minor Girl's Body Recovered Without Clothes, Rape and Murder Suspected

While an investigation is underway, the minor girl is suspected to be a victim of rape and murder after she was found buried inside a field, without any clothes. According to Palash Chandra Dhali, District Police Superintendent, “Now the body has been recovered. The police are investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint of the victim's parents. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

This incident has been reported hours after Sealdah Court in Kolkata sentenced Abhaya Rape and Murder Case convict Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment until death with a fine of Rs 50,000. Sanjoy Roy has been accused of brutally raping and murdering a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the hospital's seminar room during her nightshift.