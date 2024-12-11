What Concerns Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Raised In His Letter To President Murmu

New Delhi: Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide allegedly blaming his wife in a 24-page suicide note, had also written a letter to the President of India criticising the justice system and highlighted a rising trend of false cases being filed against men by their estranged wives. Subhash in his suicide note mentioned details about how he was harassed through multiple cases filed by his wife and her family at a court in Uttar Pradesh.

Atul's letter to President of India

The deceased Bengaluru techie in a 3-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the loopholes in the justice system. He said, “Given that speaking against courts is impossible today for people who are alive, a dead man must speak.”

"Today, the Indian judiciary has crossed all its limits and is trying to usurp the powers of every entity without any accountability. India might become the first country to be under judicial dictatorship," his letter to the President reads.

"I feel that you have a mind that understands the importance of unbiased justice in a democracy. Also, you are an authority that is above the Supreme Court and have powers to make a lot of changes if you collaborate with Parliament," the letter further stated.

Atul's allegations against his wife

Atul claimed that Nikita had filed nine cases against him over murder, sexual misconduct, harassment, domestic violence and dowry. He also accused a family court judge in Jaunpur for not hearing his problem.

In the last two pages of the letter, Subhash told ways to remove corruption in the judiciary, while also seeking action against the judges involved in corruption. There should be a way to complain against the corrupt judges without the fear of getting retaliated.