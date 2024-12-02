Puducherry Schools Closed Today Amid Rain Alert, Bengaluru May Follow

Bengaluru: Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka are bracing for a spell of intense rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert for the tech hub and its nearby districts till December 3 due to rough weather conditions. The weather agency further predicted light to moderate rainfall till December 5.

However, despite a rain alert, there has been no official announcement on whether the schools and colleges will be shut for the day. Therefore all educational institutions will function as usual on Monday (December 2)

This comes as southern India continues to wintess a strong spell of intense rainfall after the emergence of Cyclone Fengal in the region.

Locals Demand Holiday for Schools in Bengaluru

As the Karnataka authorities issued an alert for heavy rain across Bengaluru, locals have been demanding schools to be shut citing safety concerns for students navigating amid the adverse weather conditions.

A user said, "Horrible weather in Bengaluru. Wondering why Govt hasn’t declared holiday for schools today."

Meanwhile, another said, "@DC_BUrban Please declare holiday today for Bengaluru schools. It is raining continuously. We are scared to send our children to school."

However, schools and colleges in the neighbouring districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur have declared a holiday on December 2.

Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry Records Highest Rainfall in 30 Years, Schools Shut

Cyclone Fengal on Sunday weakened Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after torrential rains lashed the regions causing a flood-like situation. Several hundreds of people were stranded across Tamil Nadu prompting the deployment of the Army and the NDRF to evacuate them.

Meanwhile, Puducherry received 50 cm of rainfall, the highest that the Union Territory has received in 30 years. Following this, schools and colleges in Puducherry were declared closed for Monday, December 2.