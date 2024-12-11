Exclusive 'They Pushed My Son to the Edge': Bengaluru Techie's Father on Son’s Suicide

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old employee of a private firm in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Atul Subhash died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife, her family members, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide, harassment, extortion, and corruption."

The victim's father, Pawan Kumar says, "...He (victim) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that. Suddenly, we received the information about the incident - he sent a mail to our younger son around 1 am. It's 100% true (the allegations of the deceased against his wife and her family)... We cannot express the level of tension that our son would have been in."

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years long of emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he ended his life.

Before taking the drastic step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances under which he had decided to die by suicide.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Subhash can be heard saying, "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going.

Bengaluru, DCP Sivakumar Gunare says, "Early in the morning Atul Subhash committed suicide .His brother has given a complaint in Marathahalli police station, stating that multiple cases are running against him in UP, family members and his wife have demanded money for settling these issues. They harassed him and for that reason he has committed suicide..."

The family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who tragically took his own life after alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws, is now speaking out, demanding justice and calling attention to the failure of the system to protect men in marital disputes.

While speaking to Republic TV, Atul’s brother, Vikas Subhash, criticized the current legal framework, which he believes disproportionately favors women, leaving men vulnerable to harassment. "It is a system failure. He was being treated as a machine," Vikas said.

"The laws favor women much. Laws speak of giving protection to women. This leads to the harassment of men."

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie, reportedly faced mounting pressure from his wife’s family, with multiple cases filed against him, causing immense mental distress.