Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Accused's Chilling Actions After Killing Girlfriend Maya Gogoi

Published 09:01 IST, November 29th 2024

Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Accused's Chilling Actions After Killing Girlfriend Maya Gogoi

Hanoy spent two days with Gogoi’s lifeless body in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area before fleeing the scene

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assam Woman Brutally Killed by Boyfriend in Indiranagar | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: As the investigation into the murder of Assamese vlogger Maya Gogoi intensifies, chilling details about the actions of the 21-year-old suspect, Aarav Hanoy, have emerged.

According to police reports, Hanoy spent two days with Gogoi’s dead body in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area before fleeing the scene. During this time, he was seen smoking cigarettes near the corpse.

On the morning of November 24, Hanoy allegedly booked a cab and traveled to the Bengaluru railway station. After leaving, he switched off his phone, making it difficult to trace his location.

Further investigation, using CCTV footage, witness statements, and Call Detail Records (CDR), is ongoing.

Reports also suggest that Hanoy had ordered a rope through an online delivery service prior to committing the crime.

Maya, a popular vlogger, had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi. She was last seen alive on Saturday, November 23. Police believe the murder occurred around midnight on Sunday. Authorities also believe that Maya and Aarav had been in a relationship for the last six months, having met through social media.

Maya’s body was found with severe injuries, including a fatal stab wound to the chest and head injuries.

Two special teams, led by Indiranagar Police Station Inspector Sudarshan, have been formed to track the accused, who remains on the run. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage along the route taken by the cab Aarav used to leave the crime scene.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.