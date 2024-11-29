Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel Arrested

Published 17:18 IST, November 29th 2024

Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel Arrested

Bengaluru vlogger murder: The Police has arrested the accused Aarav Anay in the case of Assam girl Maya Gogoi's murder at a service apartment in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel Arrested | Image: Republic

Bengaluru vlogger murder: The Bengaluru Police has arrested the accused Aarav Anay in the case of Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi's murder at a service apartment in Bengaluru. According to the DCP East, he was arrested by police outside Karnataka. The police are yet to share the entire details of the case. He was arrested outside Karnataka, indicating he fled from the state after killing his girlfriend.

Accused's Chilling Actions After Killing Girlfriend Maya Gogoi

As per the previous investigation into the murder of Assamese vlogger Maya Gogoi intensifies, chilling details about the actions of the 21-year-old suspect, Aarav Anay, have emerged.

According to police reports, Aarav Anay spent two days with Gogoi’s dead body in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area before fleeing the scene. During this time, he was seen smoking cigarettes near the corpse.

On the morning of November 24, Aarav Anay allegedly booked a cab and traveled to the Bengaluru railway station. After leaving, he switched off his phone, making it difficult to trace his location.

Further investigation, using CCTV footage, witness statements, and Call Detail Records (CDR), is ongoing.

Reports also suggested that Aarav Anay had ordered a rope through an online delivery service prior to committing the crime.

Maya Gogoi, a popular vlogger, had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi. She was last seen alive on Saturday, November 23. Police believe the murder occurred around midnight on Sunday. Authorities also believe that Maya and Aarav had been in a relationship for the last six months, having met through social media.

Maya Gogoi Murder Case: Aarav Anay Who Killed Vlogger From Assam Arrested by Police From Outside Karnataka

A 25-year-old Maya Gogoi was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Gogoi, a native of Assam, who worked at a private company, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a knife.

Assam Woman Brutally Killed by Boyfriend in Indiranagar, 5 Chilling Details

  1. Maya Gogoi, a young professional from Assam, was found brutally murdered in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. Aarav Anay, Maya’s lover from Kannur, Kerala , is accused of stabbing her to death and is currently on the run. 
  2. Maya and Aarav were captured on CCTV arriving at The Royal Livings, a service apartment where Aarav had been staying for three days.  
  3. After allegedly spending a day in the apartment with Maya’s body, Aarav fled the scene in a cab. CCTV footage and investigations suggest Aarav stayed in the apartment after the murder, smoking a cigarette near the victim's body.  
  4. Police suspect he may have contemplated dismembering the body but abandoned the plan. Indiranagar police are conducting a thorough investigation, collecting forensic evidence and interviewing staff and neighbors.  
  5. A manhunt has been launched to locate Aarav, whose whereabouts remain unknown. While the exact motive is unclear, personal disputes are suspected to have led to the tragic incident. Maya lived in HSR Layout and worked at a private firm, with a promising career ahead. Authorities have pledged to apprehend the accused and ensure justice for the victim.  

Maya Gogoi Was a YouTube Content Creator   

Maya Gogoi, who tragically lost her life, was also a YouTube content creator. She shared videos about fashion, food challenges, and moments from her daily life, connecting with her audience through her creative work.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:22 IST, November 29th 2024

Assam Kerala

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.