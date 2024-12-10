BEST Bus Accident: Eyewitness Shares Details of Mumbai Mishap as Toll Rises to 7, 43 Injured

Mumbai: An eyewitness to the recent BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla West said it swerved for 200 metres before hitting several vehicles and pedestrians, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring several others.

The toll in the deadly bus accident rose to seven on Tuesday morning after three more people succumbed to their injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday late evening last at around 9:30 pm in Kurla West while the bus was on its way towards Andheri.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus collided with almost 30-40 vehicles before it crashed into the RCC Column of the Solomon Building.

Following this, the driver was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

"In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles... Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway..." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde told reporters.

‘I Saw Some Dead Bodies’: Eyewitness

Zaid Ahmed, a Kurla resident said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise.

"I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and a three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes," he said.

The 26-year-old recounted that he along with his friends rescued several individuals and assisted in providing relief.

"We rescued passengers from the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, other eyewitnesses said the bus, which was plying on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle.

"The bus was just three months old. It was registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," an official from the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) said.

CM Fadnavis Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 5 Lakh

The newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST."