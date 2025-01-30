EC Denies Conducting Any Raid At Bhagwant Mann's Residence: Reports ANI Quoting Sources

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not conducted any raid on the Delhi residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Kapurthala House, reported ANI quoting sources.

This comes after sources said that the poll body was carrying out raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi at Kapurthala House.

Earlier on Wednesday, just a week ahead of Delhi elections, a vehicle with loads of cash and AAP posters that was parked outside the Punjab Bhawan was seized by authorities.