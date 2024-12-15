Bhopal Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outage today, December 15, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. The maintenance and repair work will affect various neighborhoods at different times of the day.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Check Affected Areas & Timings:

- The areas affected by the power outage from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM include Sultaniya Infantry Road, Vithal Nagar, MES Colony, Neori Mandir, Sant Ashram, Ramanand Nagar, Janki Nagar, Gufa Mandir, and nearby areas.

- Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market, and nearby regions will experience the power cut from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Residents and businesses are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted during the mentioned periods.