Published 07:56 IST, December 15th 2024
Bhopal Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings
Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outage today, December 15, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. Check Details.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outage today, December 15, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. The maintenance and repair work will affect various neighborhoods at different times of the day.
Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.
Check Affected Areas & Timings:
- The areas affected by the power outage from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM include Sultaniya Infantry Road, Vithal Nagar, MES Colony, Neori Mandir, Sant Ashram, Ramanand Nagar, Janki Nagar, Gufa Mandir, and nearby areas.
- Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market, and nearby regions will experience the power cut from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Residents and businesses are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted during the mentioned periods.
For any emergencies or issues related to the power cut, residents can contact the local electricity office for assistance.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:56 IST, December 15th 2024