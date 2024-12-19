Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In BJP MPs Assault Outside Parliament

Published 13:28 IST, December 19th 2024

BIG BREAKING: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In BJP MPs Assault Outside Parliament

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to ICU after a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament

Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In BJP MPs Assault Outside Parliament | Image: ANI

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a clash between BJP and Congress MPs in Parliament, during which BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to the ICU. Both the injured MPs have accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing them during the altercation. 

 BJP legal team along with party MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj and others reached Parliament Street police station to file a complaint against LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall down... I was standing near the stairs when he pushed the MP, who then collided with me."

Rahul Gandhi Reacts After BJP MPs Were Injured in Parliament

Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Rahul Gandhi BJP

