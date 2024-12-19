BIG BREAKING: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In BJP MPs Assault Outside Parliament

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a clash between BJP and Congress MPs in Parliament, during which BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to the ICU. Both the injured MPs have accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing them during the altercation.

BJP legal team along with party MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj and others reached Parliament Street police station to file a complaint against LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, causing me to fall down... I was standing near the stairs when he pushed the MP, who then collided with me."

Rahul Gandhi Reacts After BJP MPs Were Injured in Parliament

Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.